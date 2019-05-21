Valley View earns first championship since 2013

FAYETTEVILLE -- Valley View boys soccer Coach Ron Teat evened his record against Harrison this postseason, but he got the bigger of the two victories.

The Blazers (19-9-1) scored two goals in the first half and withstood an hour and 20 minute weather delay to edge the Harrison Goblins 2-1 to win the Class 4A state championship Monday night at Razorback Field.

Last weekend, Teat's Lady Blazers' lost 2-1 to the Lady Goblins in the state tournament semifinals. Harrison defeated Pulaski Academy 5-1 for the 4A girls title on Monday just before Harrison and Valley View played for the boys' title.

"It's an awesome feeling," Teat said. "To go through the delays of not playing Saturday then having the storm delay and be able to pull off this great championship for this boys' championship. They worked hard all year long. There were two great teams fighting it out today. I'm just happy that we were able to pull that out."

The Blazers' last state title came in 2013. They made it to the Class 5A finals last year but fell to Hot Springs Lakeside.

"It has been awhile so I am glad that we can bring a title back to northeast Arkansas," Teat said. "I am excited for the kids of Valley View and happy for them for everything they put into this."

Jesus Mendoz scored both of Valley View's goals, the first coming off an assist from Nathan Tyler with 32:53 left in the first half and the second on an assist by Haseeb Ahmad with 11:11 left in the first half.

After the contest, Mendoz was named the most outstanding player for the Blazers.

"He has done it all year," Teat said. "That's the thing that sets him apart. His workrate and his effort have been just awesome this year."

The Goblins (20-5-1) got their only goal with 6:03 left in the first half when Hunter Holtby scored off an assist from Spencer Bailey.

With 3:27 left in the first half, play was suspended because of lightning in the area. Play did not resume until 5:20 p.m. but by then a small storm moved through and dumped some rain on the field, but neither team seemed to be affected by the wet conditions.

Valley View finished with 13 shots on goal with six of those on target. Harrison had 15 shots with three on target. Valley View goalkeeper Jacob Brown finished with two saves and Harrison keeper Rilee Jones had four.

