Warriors sweep Blazers for 5th Finals trip in row

Golden State guard Steph Curry (right) hugs his brother, Portland guard Seth Curry, on the court Monday night after the Warriors defeated the Trail Blazers 119-117 in overtime in Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Golden State Warriors swept their way to a fifth consecutive NBA Finals, getting triple-doubles from Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in a 119-117 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Green had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, and he made a key three-pointer in overtime. Curry added 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He and Green became the first teammates to have triple-doubles in the same playoff game.

The Warriors will face the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between Toronto and Milwaukee. The Bucks lead that series 2-1 with Game 4 tonight in Canada.

The Warriors erased another big deficit, coming back from 17 down after erasing an 18-point deficit in Game 3 and a 17-point hole in Game 2.

"We've been here before. We've seen everything, every experience you can imagine. So we relied on that," Curry said.

Playing without Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and DeMarcus Cousins, the Warriors became the first team to reach five consecutive finals since the Boston Celtics went to 10 in a row from 1957-66.

Damian Lillard, playing with separated ribs, had 28 points and 12 assists for Portland. He missed a three-point attempt as time ran out in the extra period. Meyers Leonard added a career-high 30 points along with 12 rebounds.

The Warriors were up 114-113 in the extra period after Green missed the first of a pair of free throws. CJ McCollum's jumper from out front briefly gave Portland the lead, but Alfonzo McKinnie's basket put Golden State back ahead and Green made a three-pointer to push it to 119-115 with 39 seconds left.

Lillard made a layup and Curry missed a jumper to give Portland the ball back. Facing stifling defense from both Green and Klay Thompson, Lillard couldn't get off a shot but the ball went out of bounds in the scramble. The Blazers got it back with 3.3 seconds left but Lillard's final shot didn't fall.

GOLDEN STATE (119)

McKinnie 5-12 1-2 12, Green 7-13 3-4 18, Bell 3-5 1-2 7, St.Curry 11-25 8-9 37, Thompson 7-21 0-0 17, Looney 5-7 2-2 12, Jerebko 0-4 0-0 0, Bogut 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 2-5 0-0 4, Livingston 4-4 0-0 8, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-99 15-19 119.

PORTLAND (117)

Harkless 2-3 1-3 5, Aminu 0-2 0-0 0, Leonard 12-16 1-2 30, Lillard 11-24 2-2 28, McCollum 10-22 1-1 26, Collins 4-7 1-1 10, Kanter 3-4 0-0 6, Se.Curry 0-1 1-1 1, Hood 3-11 0-0 7, Turner 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 47-98 7-10 117.

Golden State 36 29 22 24 8 -- 119

Portland 35 34 26 16 6 -- 117

3-Point Goals--Golden State 12-39 (St.Curry 7-16, Thompson 3-10, Green 1-3, McKinnie 1-5, Jerebko 0-2, Cook 0-3), Portland 16-41 (Leonard 5-8, McCollum 5-9, Lillard 4-12, Collins 1-3, Hood 1-6, Aminu 0-1, Harkless 0-1, Se.Curry 0-1). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Golden State 56 (Looney, Green 14), Portland 38 (Leonard 12). Assists--Golden State 30 (St.Curry, Green 11), Portland 31 (Lillard 12). Total Fouls--Golden State 17, Portland 15. Technicals--Golden State Coach Kerr (Defensive three second). Attendance--20,064 (19,393).

Sports on 05/21/2019