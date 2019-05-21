WALLY HALL: Weather fails to dampen state title games

Championship weekend in Fayetteville got an extra day because of Saturday's rain, but this host city is always ready, especially the University of Arkansas.

That's where the state championship games for baseball, softball and soccer are played on immaculate college fields that give the games a special feel.

North Little Rock High didn't need anything extra after Randy Sandefur took over a losing baseball team and led them to the state championship.

That's the type of story that makes sports special.

Like soccer, the fastest-growing sport in the state. So many Hispanic kids who were born here but raised on futbol are now of high-school age, and it has increased interest and competition all over the state.

Soccer players are in great shape: playing 40 minutes, taking a 10-minute break, and then playing another 40 minutes. The best teams, the ones winning championships, were doing it with great defense.

The Arkansas Activities Association, Fayetteville and all the teams involved had a great weekend despite the weather.

Thoroughbred racing got exactly what it needed Saturday when War of Will won the Preakness.

A feel-good story, finally.

War of Will was the victim in the controversy of the Kentucky Derby, taken out of a run for the roses by Maximum Security, who jumped a puddle at the head of the stretch and cut off War of Will.

Jockey Tyler Gaffalione did a masterful job of not going down after clipping hills with Maximum Security, who was disqualified. As everyone knows, Country House -- who was fading near the finish line -- was promoted to winner status.

On Saturday, with Maximum Security and Country House sitting out, War of Will got a perfect ride by Gaffalione to win the Preakness and basically end the talk about the Kentucky Derby controversy.

Now racing fans can talk about War of Will and the Belmont on June 8.

Although the Belmont is a true test of champions with the 3-year-olds going 11/2 miles -- and there will be horses from the Derby who skipped the Preakness return well-rested -- there will be new entries.

Only four horses who were in the Kentucky Derby ran in the Preakness, and War of Will was the only one to reward bettors.

An interesting sidebar for the Belmont will be that Oaklawn Park and Fairgrounds each have produced a winner in the first two legs of the Triple Crown.

Not a track in California, Florida or New York.

If Omaha Beach, winner of the Arkansas Derby and one of the Rebel divisions, was running in the Belmont, he'd be the tie-breaker, but he's sitting out most of the summer after throat surgery.

Brooks Koepka has emerged as the golfer to beat on the PGA Tour after winning the PGA Championship over the weekend.

Koepka, 29, now has won four majors and $25 million since turning pro seven years ago.

Koepka, who looks like he could play tight end for the Dallas Cowboys, shot rounds of 63-65-70 and led by so much that he shot a 4-over 74 on Sunday and still won by two strokes.

Koepka is a native of Florida and played for Florida State, where he was a three-time All-American.

He has won the U.S. Open twice (2017 and 2018), and this was his second consecutive PGA Championship.

He's the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, as he should be, and he has started to build a huge following.

So far golf has been very good for him, and he's been very good for golf.

