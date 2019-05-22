Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Traffic #Gazette200 Brummett Online Listen Digital Replica FAQs Weather Newsletters Most commented Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

8 vehicles involved in fatal I-40 crash between Little Rock and Memphis

by Youssef Rddad | Today at 9:33 a.m. | Updated May 22, 2019 at 10:58 a.m. 2comments

A series of crashes involving eight vehicles Wednesday morning killed at least one person, bringing traffic along Interstate 40 to a standstill between Little Rock and Memphis and potentially taking hours to clear blocked lanes, authorities said.

The crash closed down all westbound lanes of I-40 following the wreck, which happened around 7:45 a.m. just east of Forrest City in St. Francis County, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The agency said the crashes involved four commercial trucks and four other vehicles. It could take until 3 p.m. to clear debris from the wrecks, officials said.

Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Cpl. Liz Chapman confirmed at least one person was killed. A report of the crash also listed injuries.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the wrecks or the number of people hurt.

The eastbound lanes remained open, and authorities detoured westward traffic around the crash using U.S. Highway 70.

Chapman urged drivers to pay attention while in the area as crews continued their clean up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

  • Skeptic1
    May 22, 2019 at 10:41 a.m.

    "The agency said the crash involved four commercial trucks.." There you have it. I have called and reported drivers to their companies and the state police for either blocking traffic behind them on I-40(driving next to each other at 65 MPH) so this is no shock.

  • Jfish
    May 22, 2019 at 11:07 a.m.

    This is what happens when you have no enforcement of traffic rules on an interstate. I-40 from LR to Memphis is essentially an amateur Nascar track with a few thousand trucks per day thrown in as obstacles. I am not sure why they even post Speed "Limit" signs since there really are no limits.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT