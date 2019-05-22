8 vehicles involved in fatal I-40 crash between Little Rock and Memphis

A series of crashes involving eight vehicles Wednesday morning killed at least one person, bringing traffic along Interstate 40 to a standstill between Little Rock and Memphis and potentially taking hours to clear blocked lanes, authorities said.

The crash closed down all westbound lanes of I-40 following the wreck, which happened around 7:45 a.m. just east of Forrest City in St. Francis County, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The agency said the crashes involved four commercial trucks and four other vehicles. It could take until 3 p.m. to clear debris from the wrecks, officials said.

Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Cpl. Liz Chapman confirmed at least one person was killed. A report of the crash also listed injuries.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the wrecks or the number of people hurt.

The eastbound lanes remained open, and authorities detoured westward traffic around the crash using U.S. Highway 70.

Chapman urged drivers to pay attention while in the area as crews continued their clean up.