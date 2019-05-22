Arkansas prison official: Inmate fatally wounded himself inside cell

An Cummins Unit inmate died Wednesday after staff found him in his cell with self-inflicted wounds early Tuesday morning, an Arkansas Department of Correction official said.

Staff at the Cummins Unit in Grady found Troy Allen Crook, 40, suffering from self-inflicted wounds in his cell at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said. Crook was taken first to the prison’s infirmary and then to a hospital, where he died at around 10 a.m. Wednesday as a result of the injuries.

Graves said Crook resided in a single-person cell and said Arkansas State Police would be conducting an investigation into the man’s death alongside the department’s internal investigation.

Crook has been incarcerated since Oct. 6, 2009, according to the department’s records. He was sentenced to 100 years in prison for the slayings of Vilonia cousins Bobby and Lonnie Brock, 45 and 62, respectively, in Faulkner County, according to previous reports.

The Brock cousins were beaten to death and then shot, according to previous reports.

Crook and a second man, Ronald Dean Charles, pleaded guilty to what investigators at the time called an armed robbery, according to court documents.

Cody Hiland, who was the prosecuting attorney for Faulkner County at the time of the slayings, said in 2011 that the two men were looking for money to buy crack cocaine when they killed the Brock cousins.

Crook was diagnosed had been committed to a psychiatric facility at least nine times by the age of 17, when he was first diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He was convicted of manslaughter at the age of 10 after accidentally shooting a childhood friend, according to court records.