Eastern Arkansas man faces murder charge 5 years after causing injuries that led to child's death

An eastern Arkansas man faces second-degree murder charges after authorities alleged Wednesday that the injuries he caused to an infant in 2013 led to the child's recent death.

The West Memphis Police Department said it arrested 29-year-old Terrance Alfonso Washington on Tuesday after the 5-year-old he was previously convicted of battering died in December. Records show the abuse happened in 2013 as Washington was watching the boy while his mom was at work.

Washington now faces a second-degree murder charge following the child’s death.

A medical examiner ruled that the infant suffered traumatic head injuries that factored into his death years later, police said.

A Crittenden County judge sentenced Washington to 10 years in prison in 2015 after a jury convicted him of first-degree battery stemming from the child's assault. Prosecutor Scott Ellington said after the conviction that the child suffered severe and permanent injuries that degraded his language and motor skill abilities.

Officials said Washington served less than three years of his sentence before being freed last October.

He remained at the Crittenden County jail on Wednesday with bond not yet, according to an online jail roster.

County records didn’t list an attorney to comment on Washington's behalf.