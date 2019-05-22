Files say man shot after joke turns sour

A Little Rock man was arrested Monday on accusations that he shot an acquaintance Sunday evening, apparently over a bad joke, court documents said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested Dobie Brown, 45, on charges of first-degree battery, committing a terroristic act, possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft by receiving, an report said.

On Sunday, the two men and several friends were in College Station near 3M Road and Frazier Pike, the report said. The victim, who told investigators he has known Brown for about 15 years, joked that he could ride a motorcycle better than Brown, according to an affidavit for Brown's arrest.

Brown became angry, told the man he "better go hide," and later drove by in his cream-colored Cadillac and shot the man in his leg, court documents said. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Brown was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster as of Tuesday evening.

19-year-old arrested in robbery, shooting

A Little Rock man was arrested Sunday after a man was shot in his torso during an armed robbery, court documents said.

Little Rock police officers responded Thursday to a shooting call at Fair Oaks Apartments at 9600 W. 36th St., where they found the victim, according to court documents.

Security camera footage showed DaQuarius L'Quan Henderson, 19, and three other men in the area of the shooting, and officers found five pistol rounds in Henderson's car that matched those found near where the victim had been shot, according to an affidavit for Henderson's arrest.

Investigators said the security camera showed two men who were "lookouts" while Henderson and another man were talking with the victim. After Henderson's arrest, he identified the three men with him, the affidavit said.

The Police Department on Tuesday named Martez Nelson, 21, Avon Terrall Ward Britton, 17, and Davin Allen, 19, as wanted in the shooting.

Henderson was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster as of Tuesday evening.

Suspect is arrested over April beating

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday after investigators connected him to an assault April 10 that left a 68-year-old man with every bone in his face broken, court documents said.

Little Rock police responded at 10:13 p.m. on April 10 to The Shack, a church and outreach center at 3320 Baseline Road, where they found a man who had been severely beaten, court records said. Every bone in the victim's face was broken, investigators said in the initial police report.

In the month since, the victim has undergone several surgeries and the affidavit said medical professionals are unsure if he will regain vision in his right eye. The victim has traumatic brain damage, memory dysfunction, cognitive impairment and now has trouble speaking, the affidavit said. Though the man could not remember the assault at all, he told police he had no enemies and did not know why anyone would attack him.

A witness who did not see the assault but saw a man talking to the victim moments before the assault identified a truck caught on security camera as belonging to the assailant, the affidavit said. The truck belonged to William Samuel Franks, 22, who a witness identified out of a photo spread as the man who was talking to the victim before the assault, the affidavit said.

Franks was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond as of Tuesday evening.

