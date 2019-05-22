London, England and Wisley Gardens

I think we were all a bit worried yesterday as we prepared to leave Little Rock for our England trip. Strong storms were predicted between 4 and 6 p.m. and we were scheduled to leave at 5:50 p.m. We dodged the bullet and made it out between storms. We had a short layover in Atlanta and basically walked from gate to gate and loaded. It was an easy flight.

Upon arrival we had to wait for everyone to get through customs and get their bags, then load the bus for our first stop Wisley Gardens.

It took us longer than expected and we had lunch at the gardens as well. It did not leave a ton of extra time to tour the gardens, but some of us cut lunch short and started looking. Wisley is a large garden owned by the Royal Horticultural Society. The gardens could not have looked lovelier, and the weather could not have been better.

Sunny but mild. The English love wisteria in both purple and white,

and it was quite fragrant and they had it everywhere. They also had tons of alliums or flowering onions

which were stunning

as were the lupines,

and tree peonies.

So many beautiful vistas

with lovely collections of perennials, annuals and woody plants along with stunning vegetable, herb and fruit crops.

We could have spent even more time here, but it was a great way to stay awake after a long day.

We made it to our hotel in early evening and had time to find our rooms and relax. Tomorrow we head out in the morning to Ham House and Kew Gardens.