LR Central student held after gun threat reported

Officers arrested a Little Rock student with a gun near the Little Rock Central High School campus Tuesday after he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, authorities said.

Eron Jawunn Sims, 19, was in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday evening without bail after he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend Tuesday and showed up at Central High School with a gun, according to a police report.

Nancy L. Rousseau, principal of Central High School, said in a statement that a student had an argument with her former boyfriend, who is also a student, on the way to school. Rousseau said a gun was involved in the incident.

The girl, 18, went to the 12th Street Substation of the Little Rock Police Department and reported that Sims pointed a gun at her and a friend while they were dropping off a textbook at another student's house before school, a police report said.

Sims threatened to kill the girl, she told police, and that she and her friend drove away to get away from him.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

Rousseau said the school resource officers at Central High were put on alert, and found Sims attempting to enter the school through a back entrance later Tuesday.

Pamela Smith, spokesman for the Little Rock School District, said officers arrested Sims away from campus. Smith said the school did not go on lockdown. The school resource officers and safety and security officers "were made aware of the issue," she said.

"We were aware that he was not on campus and we wanted to make sure he did not come on campus," Smith said.

Sims was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a family or household member, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 05/22/2019