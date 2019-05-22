Off The Wire

In this April 23, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Julio Urias pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Los Angeles police say Urias was arrested Monday evening, May 13, 2019, for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery. No details of the incident were released. (AP Photo/Jim Young,File)

FOOTBALL

Patriots extend Edelman

A person familiar with the situation said the New England Patriots have reached an agreement on a two-year extension with receiver Julian Edelman. The deal is worth $18 million and includes an $8 million signing bonus and $12 million in guaranteed money. The source spoke on the condition of anonymity Tuesday because terms have not been announced. Edelman signed a two-year, $11 million extension in 2017. He was scheduled to make $2 million in base salary in 2019, with bonuses that pushed it close to $4 million. This extension keeps the 32-year-old under contract with the Patriots through the 2021 season. A seventh-round pick by New England in 2009, the reigning Super Bowl MVP also gets a chance to complete his career with the team he's helped win three rings.

Kraft trial delayed

A Florida judge has delayed the trial of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft on a misdemeanor charge that he paid for sex at a massage parlor. Judge Leonard Hanser agreed Tuesday to postpone the trial indefinitely while prosecutors appeal his decision blocking their use of secretly shot video. The footage allegedly shows Kraft twice engaging in sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January. The trial had been scheduled for next week. Hanser ruled last week that Jupiter police did not take enough precautions to avoid invading the privacy of spa customers who only received legitimate massages. He said that under previous court rulings, that meant the videos' use had to be blocked. The 77-year-old Kraft has pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology.

BASEBALL

Urias reinstated

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was reinstated from administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Tuesday. Urias was placed on leave while MLB officials looked into his May 13 arrest for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery. Police said Urias was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Los Angeles shopping mall but police did not release details. Urias addressed his teammates for about five minutes in the clubhouse before the series opener at Tampa Bay. Manager Dave Roberts and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman also were present. The leave lasted seven days as originally announced. In several previous MLB investigations, management and the players association agreed to extend leaves while probes continued. Urias, a 22-year-old left-hander from Culiacan, Mexico, began the season in the starting rotation but moved to the bullpen when Clayton Kershaw returned from the injured list.

Guerra replaces Hellickson

The Washington Nationals added newly signed pitcher Javy Guerra to the 40-man roster and activated him Tuesday afternoon. To make room on the 25-man roster, the team moved starter Jeremy Hellickson to the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. The Nationals signed Guerra on Monday. In his ninth season, the veteran righty has a career 3.44 ERA with five teams. A long reliever, Guerra went multiple innings in four appearances and was serviceable for Toronto this season, posting a 3.86 ERA over 14 innings. Hellickson has struggled this season, with a 6.23 ERA through eight starts, but he did not mention shoulder discomfort after his last appearance Sunday night at home against the Chicago Cubs, when he allowed three runs in three innings. He has struggled with walks, issuing 10 over his past three starts. Washington is 3-5 in games Hellickson has started.

Simmons lands on IL

The Los Angeles Angels have placed Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list after he sprained his left ankle during a loss to the Minnesota Twins. The shortstop suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain when he tried to beat out an infield hit during the eighth inning Monday night. The injury is a blow to the Angels' offense as Simmons was leading the majors in hits (44) since April 15 and was batting .341 in that span.

Mariners lose 2 to injuries

The Seattle Mariners placed second baseman Dee Gordon and third baseman Ryon Healy on the 10-day injured list, and signed right-hander Anthony Bass to a one-year contract with a $950,000 salary while in the major leagues. Gordon has a bruised right wrist and Healy lower back inflammation. Seattle, which had gone 12-25 after a 13-2 start entering Tuesday, made eight roster moves before Tuesday night's game against Texas. The Mariners selected the contract of left-hander Tommy Milone from Class AAA Tacoma, and he was scheduled to start against the Rangers. Second baseman Shed Long was recalled from Tacoma and was in the starting lineup. Third baseman Dylan Moore was activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from a bruised right wrist. Right-handed reliever Parker Markel was optioned to Tacoma, and right-handed reliever Ryan Garton was designated for assignment. Gordon is hitting .281 with 12 steals, while Healy is batting .237 with 16 doubles.

Throat lumps benign

Texas Rangers reliever Shawn Kelley learned that two lumps removed from his throat last week were benign, and the 35-year-old right-hander was activated from the 10-day injured list. Kelley was placed on the injured list May 9, and the lumps were removed Thursday. Kelley, who doesn't use tobacco, had reported discomfort when talking and when rolling over while in bed. Kelley is 3-0 with 2 saves and a 1.29 ERA in 14 appearances in his first season with the Rangers. He said the only pain is when he looks straight up because of the two internal stitches. Left-hander Brett Martin was optioned to Class AAA Nashville.

TENNIS

Zverev advances

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev eased to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Ernests Gulbis in the second round of the Geneva Open on Tuesday. The fifth-ranked German, seeking his first title in 2019, saved eight of the nine break points he faced against the 80th-ranked Gulbis. Former No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov had to come through two rounds of qualifying after all the wild cards were allocated, only to lose his first-round match 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 against Federico Delbonis. Dimitrov's ranking has fallen to No. 47 after a shoulder injury, and he let Delbonis convert all five of his break points. Damir Dzumhur also came through qualifying, and the 57th-ranked Bosnian beat wild-card entry Feliciano Lopez 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-5 in the first round. Dzumhur will play second-seeded Stan Wawrinka today. Sixth-seeded Adrian Mannarino lost 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2 to Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

BASKETBALL

Friars to keep Cooley

Providence Coach Ed Cooley has agreed to a multiyear contract extension to remain with the Friars and withdrawn his name from consideration for the top job at Michigan. Providence President Brian Shanley announced the extension in an emailed statement Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed. Cooley in the statement said while it's flattering to be considered for other head coaching jobs, Providence is his hometown and the Friars are his family. In eight seasons at Providence, Cooley has a 162-110 record, and seven consecutive postseason appearances including a school record five consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament. The team had made just one NCAA appearance in the 10 years before his arrival. In 2014, the Friars won their first Big East Tournament title since 1994.

