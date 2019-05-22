Pelicans lobbying to keep Davis

David Griffin, New Orleans Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations, holds up placards after it was announced that the Pelicans had won the first pick during the NBA basketball draft lottery Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in Chicago.

NEW ORLEANS -- Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin asserted Tuesday that luring new general manager Trajan Langdon away from a playoff team in Brooklyn is an example of positive momentum in New Orleans that should make Anthony Davis reconsider his trade request.

Griffin said he hopes to meet with Davis in Los Angeles, where Davis has an offseason home, around the time player agents are hosting workouts in Southern California for clients that are eligible for the NBA's June 20 draft.

"We'll definitely visit. And I think that's the next step -- really to look each other in the eye and talk about what's important to us," Griffin said Tuesday during a conference call with the newly hired Langdon and reporters. "We're very optimistic from previous conversations with Rich Paul, his agent, and with all of the people here that know Anthony and know what he's about, we're very confident that we have a compelling situation for him here."

Davis, a six-time All-Star who is under contract one more season, requested a trade in late January, and his future will be one of the dominant stories of the upcoming NBA offseason.

"If winning is what he is indeed all about, which we have every reason to believe, we feel confident that we can create and are creating the right environment for Anthony -- and frankly for high-caliber players of all types," Griffin said.

Griffin also described any reports that the consensus top player in next month's NBA Draft, Duke star Zion Williamson, does not want to play in New Orleans as a "false narrative."

"We've sat with multiple players that we're looking at for that first pick," said Griffin, adding that he and Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry met with Williamson and his parents the night the Pelicans won the NBA's draft lottery. Griffin said they also met with Murray State's Ja Morant -- another coveted prospect whom the Pelicans could try to pair with Williamson by trading Davis for another high draft choice.

"We know unequivocally that either one of them would be thrilled to join us in New Orleans," Griffin said.

The Pelicans on Sunday hired Langdon, who had worked under Griffin in Cleveland four seasons ago. Langdon spent the past three seasons as assistant general manager with the Nets, a team that earned a sixth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs this season after finishing last in the conference just two seasons earlier.

When Griffin was introduced by the Pelicans last month, he said he'd received a commitment from owner Gayle Benson to build up the management structure of the club. He has begun doing so by bringing in Langdon, and before that, hiring former Suns executive Aaron Nelson to oversee injury prevention, rehabilitation, performance and recovery programs.

"The next one in is jumping on the bandwagon," Griffin said. "Mrs. Benson and her ownership team have really changed the approach here."

Photo by AP/ERIC CHRISTIAN SMITH

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis watches from the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Houston.

