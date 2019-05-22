Police: Man held on suspicion of 2017 Little Rock shooting; second man sought

Police in Little Rock arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a 19-year-old and injuring two others in a car in 2017, authorities said Wednesday.

The Little Rock Police Department said it arrested 20-year-old Gary Bradley while he was booked into the Pulaski County jail for several unrelated charges. Police said they’re also searching for 30-year-old James Langford.

Both men are suspected of first-degree murder in the fatal Aug. 14, 2017, shooting of 19-year-old Michael Davis in the 5600 block of Asher Avenue while he and others were in a car.

The shooting caused the car to smash into a truck, police said at the time.

Authorities said Davis, a Little Rock resident, suffered a fatal gunshot wound in the head and died the following day at the hospital. Two others in the car suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Little Rock police said they’ve issued a warrant for Langford’s arrest, but investigators haven’t found him.

Bradley has been at the Pulaski County jail since Jan. 1, and he remained there on Tuesday morning, according to an online jail roster.

His bond hasn’t been set for the murder or battery charges, but a judge set bond totaling $450,0000 for three other alleged offenses, the roster shows.

Records didn’t list an attorney to comment on his behalf.