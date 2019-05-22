State Sports Briefs

MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas Tech in fourth place

Arkansas Tech University shot a 289 in the second round and is in fourth place after two rounds at the NCAA Division II National Championship at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, W.Va.

The Wonder Boys have a 577 through two rounds. Barry (Fla.) leads with a 566, while Lynn (Fla.) is second at 569 and West Florida is third at 574.

The top eight teams will advance to match play after three rounds of stroke play.

Individually, Austin Green (72-69) and Shawn Tsai (67-74) of the Wonder Boys are tied for sixth with a 141. Sam Broadhurst of Lincoln Memorial (69-69) leads with a 138. Alex Scott of Grand Valley State (74-65) and Chase Carlson of Colorado Christian (72-67) are one shot back at 139.

MEN'S TENNIS

Southern Arkansas eliminated

Southern Arkansas University (20-6) lost 4-0 to top seed Barry in the Round of 16 at the NCAA Championships in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

Barry won singles matches as Alejandro Gallego defeated Yuri Gondouin, 6-1, 6-1; Carlos Gomez defeated Marko Nikoliuk 6-1, 6-3; and Blake Bayldon defeated Aleksandr Pokusaev, 6-2, 6-4. Barry won the doubles match as Pierre Montrieu and Bayldon defeated Stuart Rehfuss and Pokusaev, 6-1.

