Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 4:30 p.m., Doubleheader

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas; KQSM-FM, 92.1, in Northwest Arkansas

WEBSITES travs.com, nwanaturals.com PITCHERS Travs: LH Ricardo Sanchez (4-3, 3.68) and TBA; Naturals: RH Ger-son Garabito (2-3, 4.06) and RH Conner Greene (3-2, 3.96 ERA)

TICKETS $12 box seats, $8 reserved seats, $6 general admission. Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PROMOTION Diamantes Night. $1 hot dogs. College night, $3 general admission ticket with college ID.

NOTE Tuesday’s game was rained out.

TRAVS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. NW Arkansas, 4:30 p.m. (DH) THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m. FRIDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m. SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m. SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 2:10 p.m. MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at NW Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.

NATURALS WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Arkansas, 4:30 p.m. (DH) THURSDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. FRIDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. SUNDAY at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. Arkansas, 7:05 p.m.