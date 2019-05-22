VIDEO: Robbers take cash in North Little Rock store holdup

A screenshot from surveillance video shows two men robbing a North Little Rock store at 2300 Pike Ave. on Wednesday, May 22.

North Little Rock Police said two unmasked men robbed a convenience shop at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon before fleeing with cash from the register.

Authorities said the holdup happened around 1:15 p.m. at the Pike Tobacco Outlet at 2300 Pike Ave. in North Little Rock.

Police said two people went into the store and demanded money. Security video of the robbery released hours later showed one of the robbers waving around a revolver.

An employee appears to hand the entire cash register over to the men, and they walk off screen.

No one inside the store was hurt, police said.

The two fled the store with an unknown amount of cash, police said. Officers have made no arrests and haven’t identified the two robbers.