Arkansas pharmacy files federal trademark infringement suit against medical marijuana dispensary

by Linda Satter | Today at 1:27 p.m. 3comments
story.lead_photo.caption The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen FIRST OF ITS KIND: Doctor's Orders RX medical marijuana dispensary at 4897 Malvern Ave. opened Friday and made the state's first lawful sale of the drug.

White Hall Pharmacy, doing business as Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, on Thursday filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against Doctor’s Orders RX Inc., one of the newly opened medical marijuana dispensaries in Garland County.

The Jefferson County business said the dispensary’s use of the similar name is causing confusion and causing the White Hall pharmacy, in business since 2009, to be inundated with calls about marijuana — people seeking it or wondering why they are selling it. They are seeking an emergency injunction to stop the use of their name.

  • Jfish
    May 23, 2019 at 1:44 p.m.

    Just rename it to the Old BBQ "Joint".

  • 23cal
    May 23, 2019 at 2:03 p.m.

    Maybe they should take a couple of tokes and just chill.
  • GeneralMac
    May 23, 2019 at 2:09 p.m.

    Everytime I read the words "medical marijuana" I think about that guy who was pictured in this paper with the smile and raised eyebrow who said........" I can't wait to get home to try it "

    A 38 year old man and his MOTHER waited in line for hours and it is HIM who can't wait to try it?
