Arkansas pharmacy files federal trademark infringement suit against medical marijuana dispensary

The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen FIRST OF ITS KIND: Doctor's Orders RX medical marijuana dispensary at 4897 Malvern Ave. opened Friday and made the state's first lawful sale of the drug.

White Hall Pharmacy, doing business as Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy, on Thursday filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against Doctor’s Orders RX Inc., one of the newly opened medical marijuana dispensaries in Garland County.

The Jefferson County business said the dispensary’s use of the similar name is causing confusion and causing the White Hall pharmacy, in business since 2009, to be inundated with calls about marijuana — people seeking it or wondering why they are selling it. They are seeking an emergency injunction to stop the use of their name.

