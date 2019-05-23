In this file photo Keith Sutton of Alexander, left, and Alex Hinson of Paron are shown with strings of crappie caught on DeGray Lake.

FISHING HOT SPOTS

DEGRAY LAKE Crappie are biting minnows and jigs on brush piles at 6-12 feet from Point Cedar to Arlie Moore . White bass and hybrids are biting spoons and crankbaits. Black bass are biting spinnerbaits and topwater baits over brush at Brushy and Shouse Ford.

LAKE CONWAY Bass fishing is excellent on soft plastic worms and topwater lures. Bream fishing is excellent on redworms and crickets. Crappie are biting minnows and jigs at 5-6 feet around green cypress trees. Catfish are biting minnows and goldfish on trotlines.

LAKE GREESON Bass fishing is excellent around brush piles at 12-15 feet with spinnerbaits, crankbaits, plastic worms and topwater lures. Crappie fishing is excellent over brush at 12-15 feet with minnows and jigs. Catfish are biting worms, blood bait and chicken livers.

A map showing the location of Arkansas fishing spots.

