• Joseph Abbott, an Army staff sergeant who had just returned home from an overseas deployment, put on an umpire mask and chest protector to surprise his son, Hunter, from behind home plate as the 8-year-old stepped up to bat at a baseball game in Crystal Township, Mich.

• Kristen Thompson, who abruptly resigned from her elementary-school teaching job in Hillsborough, N.C., and "made threats to shoot up the school," was arrested on accusations of communicating a threat of mass violence, deputies said.

• Tom Daschle, a South Dakota Democrat and former U.S. senator, called for changes to U.S. laws regarding cannabis research and use after being named to an advisory board of a New York cannabis investment company.

• Michael Webb, 51, accused of abducting an 8-year-old girl as she was taking a walk with her mother in Fort Worth, faces a federal felony kidnapping count after his arrest at a hotel in Forest Hills where the girl was found unharmed.

• Natalie Toth, a fossil expert with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, said the search is now on to find the rest of the skeleton after workers at a construction site uncovered the lower leg bone and several ribs from what's believed to be a torosaurus -- a dinosaur similar to a triceratops.

• Jose Simms, 29, wanted for failing to appear in court on charges that range from breach of peace to risk of injury to a child, struck a deal with police in Torrington, Conn., by agreeing to surrender if a social media post containing his wanted poster gets 15,000 likes.

• Adilene Marquina, 34, whose baby is due in July and whose pregnancy is high-risk, has taken sanctuary in a Chicago church to avoid being arrested after an immigration judge denied her asylum claim and issued a deportation order to send her back to Mexico.

• Christian Toro, 28, a New York City math teacher convicted of paying students to dismantle fireworks and store the explosive powder, is now "clean and sober and rehabilitated," his attorney said just before Toro was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison.

• Rene Izaguirre, 46, of Brownsville, Texas, recaptured after he fled to Mexico in 2013 after a conviction for smuggling hundreds of pounds of marijuana in crates of heavy machinery, saw his prison time doubled to 18 years by a federal judge because of his time on the run.

