Arkansas loses to Georgia, moves to elimination game at SEC Tournament

Arkansas second baseman Jack Kenley throws to second for the force out on Georgia's Riley King during the third inning of a Southeastern Conference tournament NCAA college baseball game Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Georgia 3, Arkansas 1 - Final

Jack Kenley and pinch hitter Zack Plunkett had two-out hits in the top of the ninth, but Jacob Nesbit struck out to end the game. Nesbit had a 3-0 count, but Georgia closer Aaron Schunk threw three consecutive strikes, including a 3-2 slider that Nesbit swung through.

Arkansas (41-16) will play an elimination game against Ole Miss (35-24) tomorrow at 3 p.m. Georgia (44-14) is in the SEC Tournament semifinals and will play the winner of tomorrow's game on Saturday in a single-elimination format.

Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 5-3 yesterday.

Georgia 3, Arkansas 1 - End 8th Inning

Georgia might have just delivered the knockout blow, a two-run double that came on a two-strike pitch two outs in the eighth inning.

Patrick Sullivan, in his first at-bat of the game, hit a 2-2 pitch down the left field line. Arkansas left fielder Christian Franklin looked a little indecisive, as if he didn't know whether to charge the ball or not, and it fell in front of him, then got past him briefly in foul ground.

Georgia had runners on second and third, and both scored. Aaron Schunk doubled to start the inning and Arkansas intentionally walked Cam Shepherd, who took second on indifference.

Both runs came against Arkansas' Jacob Kostyshock.

Arkansas 1, Georgia 1 - Middle 8th Inning

Riley King made an outstanding diving grab to rob Trevor Ezell of an extra-bases hit to lead off the eighth inning, then left hander Ryan Webb struck out Casey Martin and Matt Goodheart to end the inning. Martin and Goodheart both swung through two-strike sliders.

Arkansas has only three hits today.

Arkansas 1, Georgia 1 - End 7th Inning

Riley King flied out to center field to strand two base runners and keep the game tied.

The top of Arkansas' lineup will come to the plate in the top of the eighth inning.

Arkansas 1, Georgia 1 - Bottom 7th Inning

Georgia had two hits the first six innings, but has two in its first three at-bats in the seventh inning. Cam Shepherd singled to lead off the inning, advanced on a groundout and scored on pinch hitter Connor Tate's one-out double. Both hits came against Arkansas reliever Kole Ramage in his second inning on the mound.

Arkansas' Christian Franklin hit into an inning-ending double play in the top of the inning after the Razorbacks chased Georgia starter Cole Wilcox.

Arkansas 1, Georgia 0 - End 6th Inning

Kole Ramage sat Georgia down in order with a strikeout, a groundout and a fly out. The Razorbacks have retired the last 12 Bulldogs hitters.

Georgia has just two hits today. The Bulldogs didn't have any hits through seven innings yesterday and have only five in the tournament so far.

Arkansas 1, Georgia 0 - Middle 6th Inning

If Arkansas could get base runners on earlier in inning, it might have a bigger lead. Cole Wilcox has not looked comfortable with base runners today, but the Razorbacks have been putting runners on mostly with two outs.

Dominic Fletcher drew a five-pitch walk with two outs in the top of the sixth and he advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Wilcox has thrown four wild pitches, all with base runners.

Heston Kjerstad grounded out to strand Fletcher. Arkansas has stranded four in this game.

Arkansas is making a pitching change. Isaiah Campbell had a low pitch count and is being replaced by Kole Ramage. The Razorbacks are not going to overextend their pitchers with the NCAA regional next week.

Arkansas 1, Georgia 0 - End 5th Inning

Casey Martin turned a 6-3 double play to erase a one-out walk by Isaiah Campbell to Georgia leadoff hitter Tucker Maxwell. Campbell has worked around three walks and a hit batsman for five scoreless innings. He is also getting a lot of early contact and his pitch count, 71, is manageable after a rough first few innings.

Arkansas 1, Georgia 0 - Middle 5th Inning

Both teams have had a lot of opportunities to push across more runs, but both pitchers have buckled down with their back against the wall.

Georgia's Cole Wilcox struck out Trevor Ezell looking at a 3-2 pitch on the outside corner to end the top of the fifth. Two Arkansas runners were stranded at second and third base.

Casey Opitz had a leadoff walk and Christian Franklin singled with two outs. Both players advanced on a wild pitch, Wilcox's third of the game.

Arkansas has stranded three runners. Georgia has stranded five.

Arkansas 1, Georgia 0 - End 4th Inning

Neither team had a base runner in the fourth inning.

Isaiah Campbell had his easiest inning since the first. Jacob Nesbit made a good catch on a hot shot to third base, Casey Martin made a good throw across his body at second base for the second out, and Campbell struck out Shane Marshall to end the inning.

Arkansas' 3-4-5 hitters went down in order in the top of the inning.

Arkansas 1, Georgia 0 - End 3rd Inning

Isaiah Campbell has flirted with fire, but so far he has come through without allowing a run.

Campbell walked Tucker Maxwell on a 3-2 pitch, then hit Riley King with the next pitch to give Georgia two on with no outs. Following a mound visit by pitching coach Matt Hobbs, Campbell retired the Bulldogs' 3-4-5 hitters on a fly out, a fielder's choice and a ground out. Both Georgia runners were stranded in scoring position.

The Bulldogs have stranded five in the past two innings.

Campbell's pitch count is 53.

Arkansas 1, Georgia 0 - Middle 3rd Inning

Arkansas has scored a run thanks to a couple of plays similar to how the Auburn-LSU game ended about an hour ago.

Jacob Nesbit doubled to left field with one out, then advanced twice on wild pitches by Georgia's Cole Wilcox. Nesbit got a late break toward home plate on the second wild pitch, but catcher Shane Marshall's throw back to Wilcox at the plate was wide and Nesbit slid in safely.

Christian Franklin drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on Wilcox's second wild pitch and to third on a groundout by Trevor Ezell, but he was stranded when Casey Martin was caught looking at a strike-three curveball.

Arkansas 0, Georgia 0 - End 2nd Inning

Isaiah Campbell got into trouble, but stranded the bases loaded in the second inning to preserve a scoreless tie.

Georgia nine-hole hitter Chaney Rogers grounded out to Casey Martin to end the inning. The Bulldogs loaded the bases on a one-out single by John Cable, and Cam Shepherd followed with a walk. Shane Marshall reached with a two-out infield single to third base.

Heston Kjerstad had a one-out single in the top of the inning, but he was out on a fielder's choice by Jack Kenley. The top of the inning ended when Kenley was thrown out trying to steal second base.

Arkansas 0, Georgia 0 - End 1st Inning

Isaiah Campbell looked sharp in the bottom of the first. Campbell struck out two batters and got Aaron Schunk to fly out to center field. Campbell's first strikeout against leadoff hitter Tucker Maxwell came on a 3-2 pitch.

The Razorbacks went down in order in the top of the first against Georgia freshman right hander Cole Wilcox. Trevor Ezell struck out, Casey Martin popped up and Matt Goodheart flied out.