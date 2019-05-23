Robbers walk off with cash register

Two men walked into a convenience store Wednesday afternoon with a revolver and walked out with a cash register, a North Little Rock police spokesman said.

About 1:15 p.m., two people walked into the Pike Tobacco Outlet at 2300 Pike Ave. and demanded money, one brandishing a large silver revolver, North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

In a video released two hours after the incident, neither of the robbers are wearing a mask. One man, wearing a green T-shirt and sporting a dark beard, stands with his arms crossed while the second man, wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray baseball cap, holds a silver revolver in his hands and talks to an employee.

In the video, an employee passes the cash register over to the men, who walk away.

No one was injured in the robbery, Cooper said. Anyone with information or who can identify the men can contact the Police Department anonymously at (501) 812-2562.

Homeowner reports shooting of intruder

A Little Rock man walked into a Sherwood home with a knife Tuesday, got shot and ran away, a report said.

Sherwood police officers responded to the 4200 block of Community Cove, where a homeowner told them a man entered his residence carrying a knife, the report said. The resident shot the intruder, who ran away.

Waymon L. Calloway, 47, was arrested after seeking help at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, officers reported.

The severity of Calloway's injury was not included in the report, but he was booked early Wednesday into the Pulaski County jail on a charge of burglary , according to the jail's roster.

He had no bail set as of late Wednesday, the roster said.

Man said to admit assaults of children

A North Little Rock man was charged Sunday after investigators said he admitted to raping a 7-year-old girl and another child, according to court documents.

David Moore Jr., 27, was in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday evening in lieu of a $2 million bond and was facing three charges of felony rape, according to the jail's roster.

A teacher in North Little Rock called the child-abuse hotline in early May to report a child talking about being raped, according to an affidavit for Moore's arrest. The affidavit said the teacher was having a classroom discussion about "inappropriate touching" and that after the talk, one of her students began crying and said she "couldn't tell" the teacher what was wrong.

Investigators interviewed the child, the child's mother and the child's siblings, the affidavit said. While interviewing one of the girl's siblings, investigators learned that child also had been assaulted, the filing said.

Officers said Moore recounted the rapes after being read his rights during an interview and was arrested.

Pills, 2 kids found in car; woman jailed

A Jacksonville woman was arrested Tuesday after officers found her passed out in a vehicle with two children and open pill bottles in the car, according to a report.

A Pulaski County sheriff's deputy arrested April Jeannette South, 30, on two charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and a charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to a report.

The deputy was responding to a call at the Dollar General store at 22405 Arkansas 107 near Jacksonville when they found South passed out in a vehicle with her two children, several open pill bottles and five loose oxycodone pills, the report said.

South was in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday in lieu of a $10,000 bond, according to the jail's roster.

