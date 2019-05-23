Re: Kevin Durant -- Why not Dallas?

As the Mavericks watch these NBA playoffs unfold, there are things to learn and study. Golden State winning the Western Conference isn't really one of them.

Becoming the first team to earn five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals since the Boston Celtics of the '60s (who ruled anything from a four-team to a seven-team East), these Warriors are true Warriors. And they just showed in a four-game sweep of Portland that, yes, they won before Kevin Durant and they can win after Kevin Durant.

While it's a dangerous journey to try to get inside the head of Durant, one has to figure if he was 90% gone this summer as a free agent, he's completely out the door now as the country debates whether or not the Warriors are a better team without him (Answer: For a short series, it's possible).

For the Mavs, my question remains what it has been for a couple of months now or, really, ever since the Kristaps Porzingis trade was made in late January.

Why not Dallas?

I don't get the assumption he will pick New York just because his business is based there. Does anyone think he's going to spend eight-hour days in the office running it? As for the route to endorsements, I would say: 1. Durant's personality has much to do with that, and 2. Houston has been out of the playoffs for more than a minute and I'm still seeing a lot of James Harden and Chris Paul in my commercials.

Beyond that, a man who at times has seemed completely miserable playing for the best basketball team in the world, in the soft media landscape of the Bay Area, has to pause before signing on with the Knicks, who last won the NBA Finals when I was in high school (Hint: My 45th reunion has come and gone).

Does Durant feel compelled to head to Los Angeles either to join forces with LeBron James (highly unlikely) or the more promising Clippers? Why don't the Mavs shoot their best shot at KD before moving on to alternatives?

In a recent interview on KESN-FM, TNT's Charles Barkley had this to say about Luka Doncic and Porzingis:

"The last time we saw Porzingis, we all thought he was going to be a star. We all know that Doncic is probably going to be the NBA Rookie of the Year. He deserves it. I think they are going to need one more piece. I can't think of a better one-two punch going forward for the next 10 years."

Those in the know say Dallas is unlikely to be on Durant's list. Again, I will argue that predicting what Durant thinks is risky business. Certainly seems worth making an effort.

Beyond that, a player presumed to be a more likely catch for the Mavs is Milwaukee's Khris Middleton. I wouldn't put down the Aggie's Eastern Conference finals struggles as too much cause for concern. I've got to think in the Land of Doncic, Middleton remains a highly promising fit.

The bad news of the draft lottery -- a night that potentially elevated New Orleans to the Mavs' level depending upon what transpires with Anthony Davis and also helped the Lakers' hopes for revival -- seems like old news. It has been swept aside by the good news of the playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazers (speaking of swept) just exited the Western Conference finals. Add at least one solid free agent, a 20-points-a-night-type scorer to the Mavericks mix, and ask how much better is Portland than Dallas.

A little? I would say yes.

A lot? Not a chance.

While the Western Conference remains overloaded -- Indiana was the 5-seed in the East with 48 wins while the Clippers were the 8-seed in the West with 48 wins -- and Zion is presumably bound for New Orleans, there isn't a great No. 2 team. It wasn't Portland. It isn't Houston.

It might be the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard, but that hasn't happened yet.

If and when the Mavericks do make all the right moves in free agency (it has to happen once, doesn't it?), while it will then remain a challenge to climb into the playoffs, they will find beatable teams there.

Just not Golden State with Steph Curry having fun from 30 feet.

