Response lag on abuse calls noted

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Only about half of the nearly 92,000 calls made in 2018 to Missouri's hotline to report abuse of the elderly were answered and the situation has only gotten worse, according to state records.

From January through April this year, only about 39% of calls to the Missouri Elder Abuse Hotline were answered, the records obtained by The Columbia Missourian and KBIA radio show.

"They're not pretty numbers," said Kathryn Sapp, policy unit bureau chief for the Senior and Disability Services Adult Protective Services Division, a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services division that operates the hotline.

Eighteen full-time staff members and two part-time workers answer the calls from 7 a.m. to midnight every day. They collect reports of abuse, neglect or exploitation of people age 60 or older and people age 18 and up who have disabilities.

The department has added only one hotline worker in the past decade despite a 35% increase in reports of abuse or sexual exploitation.

Hold times averaged about 8½ minutes during the first four months of this year, but some callers have waited an hour or more.

The bureau has told those required to report such abuse to skip the hotline if no one answers and fax their reports instead.

Vote-risk review ordered in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida's governor is ordering election officials to review the cybersecurity of the state's election systems.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday directed Secretary of State Laurel Lee to come up with a plan to identify and address vulnerabilities in the state's election system and the systems of Florida's 67 counties.

The request comes more than a week after DeSantis was briefed by the FBI that Russian hackers gained access to voter databases in two Florida counties ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

DeSantis said last week that the hackers didn't manipulate any data and the election results weren't compromised.

The governor, who signed an agreement with the FBI not to disclose the names of the counties, said that elections officials in those counties are aware of the intrusions.

Ballot law rejected by Michigan AG

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan's attorney general said Wednesday that a Republican-enacted law making it harder to put proposals on the statewide ballot is unconstitutional, declaring that lawmakers had no authority to impose a geographic limit on circulating petitions.

Democrat Dana Nessel's opinion binds state officials unless it is reversed by a court. A legal fight is expected because groups want clarity before starting ballot drives this summer.

The law was enacted in December's postelection "lame duck" session a month after voters passed three Democratic-backed proposals to legalize marijuana for recreational use, curtail the gerrymandering of congressional and legislative districts, and expand voting options.

The law imposes a geographic requirement on groups trying to gather signatures to qualify for the ballot. No more than 15% of signatures can come from any one of Michigan's 14 congressional districts, a restriction that prevents ballot committees from solely targeting the most heavily populated, more Democratic urban areas.

Nessel wrote that the "plain language" of the state constitution cannot be interpreted to authorize the 15% limitation or any distribution component, adding that the requirement "denies many registered electors the right to have their signatures counted."

