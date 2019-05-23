Riley OK'd to lead UAFS

The University of Arkansas System board of trustees has approved the hiring of Terisa Riley as chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

Trustees approved Riley after an introduction from University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt in which he praised Riley's qualifications and accomplishments.

Riley, a senior vice president at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, was approved without dissent. She is expected to begin her new job July 1.

Riley, 49, will earn $290,000. She earns $250,000 at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Paul Beran, the interim UAFS chancellor, earns $224,910 annually.

UAFS enrolled 5,307 undergraduates and 26 graduate students in the fall, according to the latest Arkansas Department of Higher Education enrollment report. It enrolled another 1,236 high school students in university courses. It had the sixth-highest number of undergraduates among public universities.

The school's enrollment has been declining, down nearly 1% from the previous fall, when it had 6,626 students, and 8.2% from five school years before, when it had 7,154 students.

Formerly a two-year college for several decades, UAFS joined the UA System in 2002 and became a four-year university.

