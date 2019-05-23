State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BREWER;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor
BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Fair;Good
CLEAR;Good;Good;Good;Good
CONWAY;Excellent;Excellent;Good;Fair
GREERS FERRY;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Fair
HARRIS BRAKE;--;Good;Fair;--
MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;Good;Good
NORRELL;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair
OVERCUP;Good;Good;Good;Good
LAKE PECKERWOOD;--;Excellent;Excellent;Good
PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;Fair
SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor
SUNSET;Good;Good;Good;Poor
VALENCIA;--;--;Fair;--
WILLASTEIN;Excellent;--;Excellent;--
WINONA;Fair;Fair;Good;Poor
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK)Good;Good;Excellent;Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;Good;Excellent;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is muddy after 2 inches of rain Tuesday, and the hydropower releases have been occurring for about 12 hours daily. These conditions are not good for fishing and potentially hazardous for boating. Trout are biting caddis emergers, caddis pupa and midge pupa. Size 12 to 14 emergers and size 18 to 20 midge pupa are good choices.
NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--
NORFORK;Good;Good;Good;Good
WHITE RIVER
Rainbow trout are biting gold Blue Fox inline spinnerbaits, 3/16-ounce or 1/4-ounce, and 1/4-ounce Thomas Buoyant red/gold hammered spoons. Maribou jigs or White River Zig Jigs (brown-olive, black-green, brown-orange) are also working well. Brown trout are biting sculpins and minnows.
NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.
SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL;Poor;Good;Fair;--
WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--
NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
BEAVER;Excellent;Excellent;Fair;Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Rainbow trout are biting PowerBaits on light terminal tackle and various color spoons between Houseman Access and first upstream bend.
FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Good;Good;Good
FORT SMITH;--;--;--;--
SEQUOYAH;Fair;Good;Poor;Good
NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
CHARLES;Good;Good;Good;Good
CROWN;Good;Good;Poor;Fair
WHITE RIVER;Fair;Poor;Poor;Fair
SPRING RIVER Nymphs and woolly buggers have been hot. White and olive have been the best colors. Orange Trout Magnets bouncing off the bottom have been best for trout fishing.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA;Good;Poor;--;--
MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;Excellent;Poor
GREESON;Excellent;Excellent;Good;Excellent
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS;Good;Good;Good;--
BAILEY;--;--;--;--
CATHERINE;Good;Good;Excellent;Poor
DARDANELLE;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor
DEGRAY;Excellent;--;--;Excellent
HAMILTON;Good;--;--;Fair
NIMROD;--;Good;Fair;Fair
OUACHITA;--;--;--;--
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Due to high water releases from Carpenter Dam, boating and fishing conditions are hazardous and poor. Fishing is not recommended at this time.
SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Good;--;--;--
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--
BEAR CREEK;Good;Good;--;Good
CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--
CHICOT;--;--;Good;--
MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--
STORM CREEK;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor
