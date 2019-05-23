State fishing report

CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BREWER;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

BISHOP PARK PONDS;Good;Good;Fair;Good

CLEAR;Good;Good;Good;Good

CONWAY;Excellent;Excellent;Good;Fair

GREERS FERRY;Excellent;Excellent;Excellent;Fair

HARRIS BRAKE;--;Good;Fair;--

MAUMELLE;Good;Poor;Good;Good

NORRELL;Fair;Fair;Good;Fair

OVERCUP;Good;Good;Good;Good

LAKE PECKERWOOD;--;Excellent;Excellent;Good

PICKTHORNE;--;--;--;Fair

SALINE RIVER (BENTON);Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

SUNSET;Good;Good;Good;Poor

VALENCIA;--;--;Fair;--

WILLASTEIN;Excellent;--;Excellent;--

WINONA;Fair;Fair;Good;Poor

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON);--;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK)Good;Good;Excellent;Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL);--;Good;Excellent;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON);--;--;--;--

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The river is muddy after 2 inches of rain Tuesday, and the hydropower releases have been occurring for about 12 hours daily. These conditions are not good for fishing and potentially hazardous for boating. Trout are biting caddis emergers, caddis pupa and midge pupa. Size 12 to 14 emergers and size 18 to 20 midge pupa are good choices.

NORTH;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS;--;--;--;--

NORFORK;Good;Good;Good;Good

WHITE RIVER

Rainbow trout are biting gold Blue Fox inline spinnerbaits, 3/16-ounce or 1/4-ounce, and 1/4-ounce Thomas Buoyant red/gold hammered spoons. Maribou jigs or White River Zig Jigs (brown-olive, black-green, brown-orange) are also working well. Brown trout are biting sculpins and minnows.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns like ruby, root beer and zebra. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL;Poor;Good;Fair;--

WHITE OAK;--;--;--;--

NORTHWEST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

BEAVER;Excellent;Excellent;Fair;Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Rainbow trout are biting PowerBaits on light terminal tackle and various color spoons between Houseman Access and first upstream bend.

FAYETTEVILLE;Good;Good;Good;Good

FORT SMITH;--;--;--;--

SEQUOYAH;Fair;Good;Poor;Good

NORTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

CHARLES;Good;Good;Good;Good

CROWN;Good;Good;Poor;Fair

WHITE RIVER;Fair;Poor;Poor;Fair

SPRING RIVER Nymphs and woolly buggers have been hot. White and olive have been the best colors. Orange Trout Magnets bouncing off the bottom have been best for trout fishing.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA;Good;Poor;--;--

MILLWOOD;Excellent;--;Excellent;Poor

GREESON;Excellent;Excellent;Good;Excellent

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS;Good;Good;Good;--

BAILEY;--;--;--;--

CATHERINE;Good;Good;Excellent;Poor

DARDANELLE;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

DEGRAY;Excellent;--;--;Excellent

HAMILTON;Good;--;--;Fair

NIMROD;--;Good;Fair;Fair

OUACHITA;--;--;--;--

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Due to high water releases from Carpenter Dam, boating and fishing conditions are hazardous and poor. Fishing is not recommended at this time.

SOUTHEAST;BASS;BREAM;CATFISH;CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL);Good;--;--;--

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2);--;--;--;--

BEAR CREEK;Good;Good;--;Good

CANE CREEK;--;--;--;--

CHICOT;--;--;Good;--

MONTICELLO;--;--;--;--

STORM CREEK;Poor;Poor;Poor;Poor

