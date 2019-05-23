Suspects in custody in 2017 LR slaying

Little Rock police officers charged two men Tuesday in the 2017 slaying of a 19-year-old man who was shot in the head while riding down Asher Avenue, a police spokesman said.

Gary Bradley, 20, had been in the Pulaski County jail 140 days when officers charged him Tuesday in the shooting of Michael Davis, who died a day after being shot on Aug. 14, 2017, police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Wednesday.

The second suspect, James Langford, 30, surrendered to police Wednesday night.

Davis was going west on Asher Avenue with two other people in an Audi when someone passing them in a white vehicle opened fire, injuring all three of the vehicle's occupants, according to previous reports. Davis was in the front passenger seat.

The Audi left the road and struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle near Asher Avenue and South Taylor Street, a police report said.

The two other occupants' injuries were not life-threatening.

In the two years since, the slaying has been classified as a cold case, but Barnes said investigators identified Bradley and Langford as suspects.

Bradley, who was 17 at the time of the slaying, was charged in the Pulaski County jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond on multiple charges, Barnes said.

Little Rock District Court said the affidavit for a warrant for Bradley and Langford's arrest had been sealed.

At the time of the slaying, a Little Rock police spokesman said investigators believed the shooting could have been gang-related. Barnes said it was not clear whether investigators still believed the slaying was gang-related.

Langford has been arrested four times in the past 10 years on various drug and firearm-possession charges, but has no criminal record of violence, according to court documents.

Bradley is currently facing two unrelated charges of first-degree battery, multiple drug charges, a third-degree assault charge, fleeing and reckless driving, according to court records.

