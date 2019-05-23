Taiwan navy drills in China-trolled zone

HUALIEN, Taiwan -- Taiwan's navy held a major live-fire exercise Wednesday off the island's east coast in an area increasingly threatened by Chinese ships and planes.

The drills are part of annual exercises that simulate an attack by China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

Navy craft fired cannons and missiles and released depth charges, while fighter jets launched munitions and anti-submarine aircraft released buoys.

Submarines, along with a vast array of ballistic missiles, are considered among China's most potent weapons against Taiwan, which split from the mainland during a civil war in 1949.

China has boosted its military threat against Taiwan, with President Xi Jinping saying this year that Beijing would not rule out using force. That comes on top of growing Chinese pressure to isolate Taiwan and inflict economic pain, largely to force independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen to agree to Beijing's contention that Taiwan is a part of China.

Stepped-up Chinese operations have included sending ships to nearby waters and warplanes to circle the island on what Beijing calls training missions. Beijing military planners also are believed to be considering a form of lightning strike that could quickly devastate the island's ability to resist and force it to capitulate before its chief ally, the United States, could go to its aid.

Ukrainian blocked on vote-law proposal

KIEV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian lawmakers on Wednesday turned down the new president's proposal to amend the election law in a blow to his hopes to get more of his supporters into parliament.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a 41-year-old comedian who won 73% of the presidential vote last month, dissolved parliament Tuesday, saying that current lawmakers were too focused on self-enrichment and lacked public trust.

Zelenskiy, who became famous for playing the role of a Ukrainian president in a popular TV comedy, was hoping his party would make a successful showing in the parliamentary vote set for July 21.

Zelenskiy proposed changes to the electoral law to have the next parliament elected entirely on party lists, arguing that the current system in which part of the legislature is elected in single-ballot races foments graft.

But lawmakers refused to consider Zelenskiy's proposal. Former President Petro Poroshenko's allies favor the current election system, hoping that it will help them keep their seats.

Zelenskiy criticized his foes and urged voters to elect a new generation of politicians.

"The old politicians chose the old system because it gives them a chance to extend their political existence," he said on Facebook. "They hope to sneak back into the Verkhovna Rada, but I'm sure they are mistaken and you will elect the new politicians capable of changing the country in deeds, not words."

Rebels retake village from Syrian forces

BEIRUT -- Syrian opposition fighters said Wednesday that they recaptured a village on the edge of their stronghold in northwestern Syria that had been seized two weeks earlier by government forces in an offensive that wrecked a months-old cease-fire in the densely populated area.

State TV Al-Ikhbariya later reported that government troops were in intense clashes with the insurgents inside the village, in what appeared to be an attempt by the Syrian army to wrestle back control of Kfar Nabuda.

The capture of Kfar Nabuda by government forces on May 8 was the most serious challenge to the cease-fire in Idlib province and surrounding areas negotiated by Russia and Turkey in September. It was the first ground advance by government forces on the rebel stronghold, home to 3 million people, since the cease-fire averted an earlier offensive.

The area is among the last outside President Bashar Assad's control -- and the last area still held by anti-government rebels in the country's eight-year civil war.

Naji al-Mustafa, a spokesman for the opposition fighters, said they regained control of the village Wednesday after an overnight counteroffensive. He said they aim to regain control of all the areas seized by the government over the past two weeks.

Turks learn to use Russia missile system

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's defense minister said its military personnel are receiving training to operate the S-400 missile-defense system despite U.S. and NATO objections to Ankara's decision to purchase the Russian technology.

Hulusi Akar also said late Tuesday that Turkey was "making preparations" and "considering all options" against possible U.S. sanctions on Turkey over the purchase.

Turkey's S-400 deal with Russia has deepened a rift with the U.S., which says the Russian system is not compatible with NATO systems and could put at risk the U.S. F-35 fighter jet program, of which Turkey is also a partner.

Turkey has said that the S-400 agreement is a "done deal" and cannot be canceled, but Akar said U.S. officials insist that "no deal is a done deal."

Photo by AP/Turkish Defense Ministry

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar speaks to reporters late Tuesday in Ankara about the country’s military training on the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system.

A Section on 05/23/2019