Tennessee defensive lineman high on Arkansas

Defensive lineman Michael Reese narrowed his list of schools to six Tuesday and Arkansas made the cut.

The Razorbacks made the list because of his March 30 visit to Fayetteville.

“It’s was one of the schools I went to visit this offseason and I really liked it and I felt like it should be in my top six,” Reese said.

Reese (6-4, 250 pounds) of Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge named Tennessee, Missouri, Duke, Vanderbilt and Kentucky as his other finalists. Two things stood out about Arkansas during the March trip.

“The environment and how on the program is up and coming,” Reese said.

He recorded 31 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and a forced fumble to guide the 11-1 Ravens to the second round of the playoffs as a junior.

Reese plans to make his college decision late in the summer. He hopes to make official visits in May and June, and Arkansas is a possibility.

“I can’t say anything is certain right now, but hopefully,” said Reese of a trip to Fayetteville.