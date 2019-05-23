Sound of Music onstage at Robinson; Kentucky Headhunters perform at Magic Springs

Jill-Christine Wiley as Maria romps with the von Trapp children in The Sound of Music.

1 'DO RE MI' MUSICAL

The von Trapp family and their free-spirited governess battle excessive discipline and then the encroaching Nazis in Rodgers & Hammerstein's The Sound of Music, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday to Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway. Tickets for the touring production of musical are $33-$97. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com. See story on Page 4E.

2 RAMBLIN' ROCKERS

Southern blues rockers the Kentucky Headhunters, touring in support of their latest Alligator Records album, Live at the Ramblin' Man Fair, perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic Springs Theme & Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East), Hot Springs, part of the Magic Springs 2019 Concert Series. Admission is free with park admission — $59.99, $39.99 for "Junior" (under 48 inches tall) and "Senior" (age 55 and up), $74.99 for a Season Pass (all prices plus tax). Call (501) 624-0100 or visit magicsprings.com/concerts.php.

3 SOUTH OF THE SAHARA

Immerse yourself in another culture at the Africa Day Fest, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday in Little Rock's South Main District. The street festival features music, food, performances, children's activities and a fashion show. Admission is free. Visit africadayfestival.com. The night before, get a peek at works by African designers at the Made in Africa Fashion Show, 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Junction Bridge, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $30, $50 for VIP. Visit madeinafrica2019.eventbrite.com.

Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), Chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) and sea captain Quint (Robert Shaw) in Jaws.

4 BIGGER BOAT

Get ready for summer beach season with a little cautionary tale — with sharp teeth — as Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, presents Steven Spielberg's classic Jaws. Part of the "Movies Meant for the Big Screen Series," it screens at 7 p.m. today. Tickets are $5. Call (501) 320-5715 or visit cals.org.

5 CRUSTACEAN CHOW

Preserve Arkansas dishes up all the crawfish, sausage and fixings you can eat at its annual Preservation Crustaceans cookout, 6-9 p.m. today at the Barth-Hempfling House, 507 N. Main St., North Little Rock. VIP tickets include a tour of the Baker House and special dessert and beer. Tickets are $50, $70 VIP, $10 for children 9-13. Call (501) 372-4757 or visit preservearkansas.org.

6 FIELD FESTIVITIES

Families can celebrate the end of school by enjoying the great outdoors with archery, kayaking, fishing, hiking, football and picnics as Pinnacle Mountain State Park, 11901 Pinnacle Valley Road, Little Rock, presents West Summit Field Day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Call (501) 868-5806 or visit arkansasstateparks.com.

Ken Waldman performs today for Potluck & Poison Ivy. Photo by Art Sutch

7 CLAUS IN CONCERT

Ken Waldman combines Appalachian-style string-band music, original poetry and mostly Alaska-set storytelling in his Portrait of an Artist as Santa Claus, the May Potluck & Poison Ivy event, 7 p.m. today at the Joint Theater and Coffeehouse, 301 Main St., in North Little Rock's Argenta Arts District. Doors open at 6. Tickets, $35, include dinner and the show); a cash bar is available. Email info@potluckandpoisonivy.org or visit potluckandpoisonivy.org.

Sophia Meyer

8 SYMPHONY ON THE SQUARE

Singers Sophia Meyer and Emily Cole join the South Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Kermit Poling as the orchestra closes out its 62nd season with Symphony on the Square, a program of patriotic pieces paying tribute to the armed forces, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Union County Courthouse, 101 N. Washington Ave., El Dorado. Admission is free. In case of inclement weather, the performance moves to the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium, 100 W. Eighth St. Sponsor is First Financial Bank. Call (870) 863-4547 or visit southarkansassymphony.org.

Emily Cole

9 CRYSTAL CLEAR

"Nature's Nation: American Art and Environment," 100 works from 70 eminent U.S. collections examining American artists' impact on shaping environmental understanding and stewardship, opens Saturday at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. The exhibition, including paintings, photographs and installations by Thomas Moran, Frank Lloyd Wright and Dorothea Lange, remains up through Sept. 9. Tickets are $12 through May 31, free for members and those 18 and younger; starting June 1, you'll only be able to get tickets in combination with admission to the "Color Field" exhibition, $16. Visit crystalbridges.org/exhibitions/natures-nation.

The Shear Madness cast at Murry's Dinner Playhouse includes (from left) Chris Noyes, Ryan Whitfield, Natalie Canerday, Don Bolinger, Briana East and Koty Mansfield. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Warren McCullough

10 MYSTERIOUS MADNESS

The audience each night gets to "solve" the murder-by-scissors of a famed concert pianist who lives above a hair salon in Shear Madness by Marilyn Abrams and Bruce Jordan, based on the play Scherenschnitt by Paul Portner, on stage through June 1 at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock. Doors and the buffet open 90 minutes before curtain time — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $33-$37, $23 for children 15 and younger; show-only, $25 and $15. Call (501) 562-3131 or visit murrysdp.com.

