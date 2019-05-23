UALR produces big hit in 8th inning

Ramon Padilla's two-out single in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the University of Arkansas at Little Rock a 6-5 victory over Troy on Wednesday in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Tournament at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.

UALR (29-26) will play Georgia Southern at 3 p.m. today in the winner's bracket.

In the eighth, Riley Pittman grounded out to start the inning before James Gann singled through the left side. Miguel Soto then came on to pinch run for Gann. Troy Alexander struck out, then Nick Perez singled, advancing Soto to second. With two outs, Padilla singled through the right side, scoring Soto and giving the Trojans a 6-5 advantage.

Donavin Buck allowed a single in the top of the ninth before getting two outs on three pitches. He then struck out Troy's Drew Frederic to end it.

Chandler Fidel allowed 4 runs on 7 hits and struck out 5 in 61/3 innings for UALR. Buck earned the victory after pitching 22/3 innings of relief.

Pittman hit a home run in the bottom of the first and finished with two RBI. Alexander and Nathan Lyons each recorded two hits for the Trojans.

For Troy (29-28), Sadler Goodwin hit a three-run home run and Austin Garafalo had a solo home run.

Sun Belt Tournament

At Springs Brooks Stadium,

Conway, S.C.

All times Central

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

UALR 6, Troy 5

Ga. Southern 6, La.-Lafayette 5, 13 inn.

Texas-Arlington 9, Co. Carolina 8, 10 inn.

GAME 6 Texas St. vs. La.-Monroe, (n)

TODAY’S GAMES

Troy vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 a.m.

Co. Carolina vs. Game 6 loser, 11:30 a.m.

UALR vs. Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arl. vs. Game 6 winner, 6:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND TOURNAMENT

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 2, NORTHWESTERN (LA.) ST. 0

Cody Davenport pitched a complete game for the University of Central Arkansas, striking out 11 and walking 1 while allowing 6 hits, against Northwestern (La.) State in the Southland Conference Baseball Tournament at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, Texas.

The Bears (30-25) will play Stephen F. Austin at 4 p.m. today in the winner's bracket.

Davenport (7-4) became UCA's career strikeout leader Wednesday with 270. His 22nd career victory also tied the school record.

UCA took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Northwestern State starter Nathan Jones (7-4). Jay Anderson led off with a base hit and scored on Tyler Smith's RBI double.

The Bears made it 2-0 in the third inning when Alonso Bibiano walked with the bases loaded.

Southland Tournament

At Constellation Field, Sugar Land, Texas

All times Central

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Stephen F. Austin 5, SE Louisiana 0

Central Arkansas 2, NW (La.) State 0

Texas A&M-Cor. Chr. 2, Sam Hou. St. 1

GAME 4 Inc. Word vs. McNeese St., (n)

TODAY’S GAMES

SE Louisiana vs. NW (La.) State, 9 a.m.

Sam Hou. St. vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Central Arkansas vs. S.F. Austin, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Sports on 05/23/2019