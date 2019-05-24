Arkansas man killed in crash found days after being reported missing, officials said

A southwest Arkansas man who had been reported missing was killed days before a family member found his pickup in the woods near his home early Thursday morning, officials said.

The Hempstead County sheriff’s office said the man’s son-in-law found the truck around 3:30 a.m. off of Southlake Road in Saratoga. Authorities identified the man as 72-year-old Travis A. Jackson.

The sheriff's office issued an advisory after Jackson hadn’t been seen since Tuesday. His son-in-law found the truck after seeing its metallic reflection in the woods.

An Arkansas State Police report said Jackson's Ford F150 went off the road and collided with several trees. A report lists the time of the crash at 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday.

Responding deputies found Jackson, a Saratoga resident, suffered fatal injuries after the truck flipped over. Neither the sheriff's office nor state police listed when they believe Jackson died.

Preliminary figures show at least 163 people have died in crashes along Arkansas roads so far this year.