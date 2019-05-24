Body found in Central Arkansas swimming hole may belong to man who jumped in last month

A floating body was spotted Monday evening in a swimming hole in Sweet Home, according to a news release Friday from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office connected the discovery of the body to the case of Larry Marshall, 44, of Sweet Home, who dove into the body of water last month, and did not return to the surface. The Friday release states deputies responded to 3525 Neely Road in Sweet Home the morning of April 19, when Marshall did not resurface.

The release did not confirm that the body recovered Monday belongs to Marshall.

The body has sent to the state medical examiner's office for identification, cause and manner of death.