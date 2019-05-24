Court to rush Trump request to block records

WASHINGTON -- A federal appeals court in the District of Columbia said Thursday that it will quickly review President Donald Trump's request to block a Congressional subpoena seeking financial records from the president's accounting firm.

The brief ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit means the accounting firm will not give a House committee the president's business records while the case is pending.

Lawyers for House Democrats had told the president's legal team Wednesday night that they would suspend deadlines set by the subpoena for documents from Mazars USA if the appeals court agreed to quickly take the case.

The decision Thursday by a three-judge panel puts that agreement in effect and calls for oral argument on July 12. The timeline allows the case to move swiftly, by court standards, and the matter eventually could reach the Supreme Court.

The accounting firm previously has said in a statement that it will "respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations." The subpoena seeks financial records of Trump and various associated entities since 2011.

Trump is appealing a ruling from a federal judge who this week declined to block the subpoena from the House Oversight Committee, one of several legal battles over Trump's business dealings that in recent weeks went Congress' way.

House Democrats are seeking evidence of potential misconduct by the president and his close associates, and to exert their oversight power.

The president's lawyers say the subpoena's demands serve no legitimate legislative purpose and that lawmakers are overstepping their authority to conduct investigations.

In a ruling Monday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington upheld the subpoena to Mazars and noted Congress' "sweeping authority to investigate illegal conduct of a president, before and after taking office." He found that the committee is "not engaged in a pure fishing expedition."

Two days later, a judge in New York rejected an effort by the president and his family to block their biggest lender and one of their banks from complying with congressional subpoenas.

The Justice Department is appealing a judge's decision in a separate case in Washington brought by Congressional Democrats alleging the president's private business violates the Constitution's ban on gifts or payments from foreign governments. The judge said that case can proceed.

