Former big-leaguer Moore strong in return to Travs

Andrew Moore's return to the Seattle Mariners' organization was a satisfying one Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Moore, a former second-round draft pick out of Oregon State in 2015, pitched 6 scoreless innings in the Arkansas Travelers' 4-1 victory over the Springfield Cardinals, as he showed the traits that took him to the major leagues briefly in 2017.

Moore mixed pinpoint fastball command with an effective changeup, allowing 1 hit, striking out 7 and not walking a batter in a 74-pitch no-decision that pleased those around him and led to the Travs' seventh consecutive victory.

"He was well composed," Travs Manager Mitch Canham said. "He's pitched at the highest level, and he believes in himself."

That Moore, 25, showed such confidence after a difficult year in the Tampa Bay organization was made easier because of his familiarity with the Travelers and the Mariners organization.

"Just getting back to throwing to catchers I've thrown to before, and who have seen me at my best," he said. "Getting back to throwing fastballs and throwing change-ups off that."

He threw first-pitch strikes to 13 of the 18 hitters he faced, and 51 of his 74 pitches were strikes.

Quite a contrast to his performance during the first two months of the season -- 0-2 with a 12.98 ERA at Class AAA Durham and 5 earned runs in 1.2 innings with Class AA Richmond -- which led to him being designated for assignment twice in a 10-day before hooking back up with the Mariners two weeks ago.

"I just know that I'm not the pitcher I was the first month," Moore said. "Just getting back to who I know I am."

Moore was named the Jamie Moyer Minor League Pitcher of the year in 2016, going 12-4 with a 2.65 ERA over 163 innings pitched between High-A Bakersfield, Calif., and Class AA Jackson, Miss.

He started 2017 with the Travelers, and was their opening-night starter, before being promoted to Class AAA Tacoma and then the Mariners on June 22, 2017, where he won his first career start against the Detroit Tigers.

Moore was attractive enough for the Mariners to package him in a trade, along with right-hander Tommy Romero, for major-leaguers Denard Span and Alex Colome on May 25, 2018.

At the time of the trade, Moore was 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 9 starts at Arkansas, and he held his own at Durham (6-7, 4.34 ERA, 83 innings) before an awkward start to this season.

Hitting the reset button after being designated for assignment twice in 10 days was important, Moore said, and he's had two weeks to prepare for his comeback.

"I was really excited," Moore said, "just knowing I'd be in a place where I'm comfortable."

"Familiarity and confidence," said catcher Joseph Odom, who was often paired with Moore in 2017 and 2018. "We had a lot of success. We tried to keep it simple and put him in a place to have success."

Canham said Moore looked like the pitcher who was talented enough to make 8 starts with the Mariners in 2017.

"Very sharp," Canham said. "Executed all of his pitches extremely well. The tempo was fantastic. He looked like he could keep going and going."

He could not, of course, since his pitch limit was set at 75. He had not thrown 75 pitches in any of his six previous starts this season.

"I'll take that any day, absolutely," said Moore, who is not ready to look down the road. "Wherever I'm at, the pitcher I was the first month is not going to get big-league hitters out.

"My job is to get back to being the pitcher I know I can be."

He did that Thursday night.

Sports on 05/24/2019