• Tupac Moseley, 18, of Memphis, whose family members lost their home after his father died, overcame the uncertainty and stress of being homeless to earn a 4.3 GPA and graduate as valedictorian and plans to major in electrical engineering when he starts this fall at Tennessee State University.

• Mac McCutcheon, the Republican speaker of the Alabama House, said the House floor is not "a professional wrestling ring" as he called on lawmakers to be more cordial and respectful a day after tempers flared in the chamber during debates over failed legislation and abortion.

• Nate Roman, 44, of Marlborough, Mass., said he knew strangers had been in his home while he was at work but was surprised to find nothing taken and the house spotless, with freshly made beds, vacuumed rugs and even origami roses on the toilet-paper rolls.

• Anita Singleton, who told a Slidell, La., police officer that her job as a Walmart cashier was a blessing even if she did have to walk 6 miles to work in the dark, now has her own car after Matt Bowers, a dealership owner, saw a story about Singleton and gave her a vehicle.

• Michael Bitnar, sheriff of Chippewa County, Mich., posted "safety tips" on his department's Facebook page welcoming birdwatchers to the county but asking them not to leave their cars in the middle of a road while they take off on foot in pursuit of a feathered find.

• Alicyn De Santis, 30, of Mankato, Minn., faces a child-neglect charge after police said she took her 6-month-old with her to a bar and became so intoxicated that she left the infant behind with drunken strangers when she departed to go to another bar.

• Michael Larson, 37, of Memphis is accused of stealing a patrol car in Southaven, Miss., and crashing it into an elevated sidewalk before being arrested when he fled the scene on foot, police said.

• Pete Luke, a sheriff's major in Hinds County, Miss., said a 50-year-old pilot escaped injury when the engine on his experimental aircraft failed as he prepared to land, causing the plane to clip a tree, hit a power line and crash to the ground, where it caught fire.

• Jeremy Stevens, 36, was arrested on weapons and drug charges after police in Waterbury, Conn., said they spotted a white-handled pistol in his waistband that turned out to be a 3-D-printed plastic gun with a .22-caliber round in the chamber.

A Section on 05/24/2019