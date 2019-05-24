Little Rock man shot in wrist during gunfight, police say

Police in Little Rock said a man followed a married couple home Thursday night and then shot at them, striking one person in the wrist.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Dartmouth Street after the shooter followed the couple home and fired five to six shots, prompting the victim to return fire before a bullet hit him, authorities said.

Responding officers found the 55-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to his wrist and began treating him, according to the police report.

He went to the hospital for his injuries and was later released, police said.

The victim told police he knew the shooter and that he had been following him home for the past six months, the report said.

He reportedly told police he had gotten into a verbal fight with the shooter, but the report didn't say what the argument was about.

County jail records didn’t list the suspected shooter, and no arrests were made at the time of the report.