Man discovers skull in woods near LR

A man walking in a wooded area found a skull Thursday morning, Pulaski County sheriff's deputies said.

Spokesman Lt. Theodore Haase said a man called 911 at 11:22 a.m. and said he found a human skull while walking near 14121 Lawson Road in an unincorporated area near Little Rock.

Haase said deputies arrived and confirmed that the skull and other remains appeared human, and the department has opened a criminal investigation into the death.

The remains were decayed to the point that there was no immediately releasable identifying information, including the length of time the body may have been in the woods, Haase said.

All such deaths are investigated as homicides until evidence proves otherwise, he said.

The man who found the body had a reason to be walking in the woods, Haase said, but the sheriff's office is not releasing that reason at this time.

The remains were found away from the road in woods, he said. The address is near McHenry Creek southwest of Little Rock, and near an American Tower Corp. cellular tower.

The remains were initially transported to the Pulaski County coroner's office but will be transferred to the state Crime Laboratory, Haase said.

Metro on 05/24/2019