May delays debut of 4th Brexit bill

A police officer patrols at the entrance of the polling station at Cudham Primary School in Biggin Hill, England, on Thursday.

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May backed down Thursday from plans to seek Parliament's support for a Brexit bill already rejected by much of her Conservative Party. But she has not, as yet, caved in to demands that she resign and let a new leader try to complete the U.K.'s stalled exit from the European Union.

May delayed plans to publish the EU withdrawal bill -- her fourth and likely final attempt to secure Parliament's backing for her Brexit blueprint.

Conservative Party lawmakers increasingly see May as an obstacle to Britain's EU exit, although her replacement will face the same dilemmas: a Parliament deeply divided over whether to leave the EU and how close a relationship to seek with the bloc after it does.

Conservative Party legislators scheduled a meeting for today, at which they want May to announce her departure date.

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the committee that oversees Conservative Party leadership races, said that if May did not agree to leave, there would be "overwhelming pressure" for a no-confidence vote in her.

If May does name an exit date, she will likely remain prime minister for several more weeks while Conservative Party lawmakers and members vote to choose a successor.

May's spokesman, James Slack, said she would still be in office when U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Britain for a June 3-5 state visit.

"She looks forward to welcoming the president," he said.

Senior Conservatives, including former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and several members of her Cabinet, are already jockeying for position in the coming leadership race.

House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom -- another likely contender -- resigned late Wednesday, saying she could not support May's withdrawal bill. The draft contains measures aimed at winning support from the opposition, including a promise to let Parliament vote on whether to hold a new EU membership referendum.

That concession, which could ultimately lead to a halt of Brexit, was the final straw for many Conservative lawmakers and ministers, who also balked at May's offer of a close customs relationship with the EU, which would limit Britain's trade autonomy.

Leadsom said May's plan did not "deliver on the referendum result" that saw voters in 2016 opt to leave the EU.

"No one has wanted you to succeed more than I have, but I do now urge you to make the right decisions in the interests of the country, this government and our party," Leadsom wrote in a resignation letter to May.

May moved quickly Thursday to replace Leadsom with former Treasury minister Mel Stride.

But she also delayed the bill, which May previously said would be published today and put to a vote during the week of June 3.

On Thursday, the government only promised an "update" on the bill during that week.

Meanwhile, Britain and the Netherlands began voting Thursday in the European Parliament elections.

Voting is staggered across the continent through Sunday, with results starting to trickle in Sunday night.

Nigel Farage's newly formed Brexit Party was expected to do well at the polls.

"I'm ashamed to admit I voted for the Brexit Party," said Bruce Horton-Gabell, a 41-year-old lawyer, after exiting a polling station in southwest London on Thursday morning.

He said voted to "remain" in the 2016 Brexit referendum and is normally a centrist voter. But he said a "lack of leadership" from Britain's two main parties on Brexit deterred him from voting for them.

"I was devastated when we voted to leave the EU, but as somebody who does believe in democracy and believes in what this country can achieve I felt it was important that we made the most of it and got on with it," he said.

Pro-EU voices are scattered across several parties, including the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and a new group called ChangeUK.

Brian Feltham, 82, a retired chemist, decided to abandon his beloved Labor Party and vote Liberal Democrats because "they are the party most likely to keep us in the EU."

"It would be ridiculous if we were on our own," Feltham said. "Once we were a different country, with an empire. Not anymore. We're much too small now."

Elizabeth Jago, 39, said she had just voted Liberal Democrat because "the LibDems will give us the best chance of making the best out of a bad situation."

"Normally I would vote Labor, but I reluctantly voted Liberal Democrats this time because they are anti-Brexit," said Norma McArthur, 63, a retired dentist who cast her ballot at a polling station set up at a London nursery school.

Asked about what the Labor Party's policy on Brexit was, McAruther shrugged, "I don't know what it is."

"This is mainly a Brexit referendum," she added.

Information for this article was contributed by Jill Lawless and Carlo Piovano of The Associated Press; and by Karla Adam and William Booth of The Washington Post.

A Section on 05/24/2019