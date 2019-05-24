Newly offered forward likely to visit Arkansas

Forward Cameron Matthews is likely to visit Arkansas. Photo courtesy of Next Up Recruits

Forward Cameron Matthews will more than likely visit Arkansas after receiving a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks on Thursday.

“I was kind of surprised because they hadn’t been reaching out to me, but I’m glad because Arkansas seems like a great environment and has a great community who loves basketball,” Matthews said.

Matthews, 6-6, 217 pounds of Olive Branch, Miss., has seven other offers from Memphis, Florida, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and Troy.

Arkansas assistant coach Corey Williams extended the offer and impressed Matthews during their conversation.

“How he wanted to know and talk to my family and how he is going to make me a priority in my recruitment process,” Matthews said.

Matthews, who plays for Team Thad during the spring and summer, likes what he’s seen of the Razorbacks fan base.

“The games I watched they looked really into the game,” Matthews said.

Coach Eric Musselman’s extensive NBA background has Matthews' attention.

“That means he know what it takes to make it to the next level,” he said.

Matthews is looking to go into broadcasting after basketball.

“I'm just a talkative person,” Matthews said laughing. “That's what I like to do.”