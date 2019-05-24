Northeast Arkansas hookah bar closes doors after shooting

A Northeast Arkansas hookah bar decided to close their doors following an early Friday morning fight in the business's parking lot.

Mangos Grill in Jonesboro will close immediately due to safety concerns, according to a Facebook post on the company's page.

"On April 6th, the Jonesboro Police department made the decision to pull the off-duty employment of the Jonesboro Police Department at Mangos and have not communicated to us the purpose behind that decision," Ahab Alammar, president at Mangos Grill, said. "As this is a huge safety risk we will not jeopardize the safety of this great community until we reach a resolution with JPD. There is a lot of memories to be cherished! We started Mangos together and it grew to be the place most of you came to celebrate with family and friends. I am forever thankful to you for your support and business."

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were dispatched to Mangos Grill at 1:40 a.m. in reference to a fight in the parking lot and shots being fired. Police said when they arrived they found a semiconscious male in the parking lot of Back Yard Burgers suffering from a gunshot wound.

The injured male was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, according to a news release.

No suspect has been arrested at this time," the news release stated. "Several casings have been found on scene and CID has started their investigation."

Alammar posted on Facebook the letter he sent to the Jonesboro Police Department asking them to reconsider pulling the off-duty employment at Mangos on Friday and Saturday nights.

"I am worried that by pulling your officers from working at Mangos that the citizens of Jonesboro, as well as the employees of Mangos, will be at a greater risk of something terrible happening that could have been prevented by just the presence of your officers," Alammar said.