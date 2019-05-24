Observances in state set for Memorial Day

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held in Arkansas on Sunday and Monday, including the first one in a decade in Little Rock.

Col. Thomas D. Crimmins, commander of the 189th Airlift Wing of the Arkansas Air National Guard, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the state's Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and will be held at the Little Rock National Cemetery, 2523 Springer Blvd. , in Little Rock. In the recent past, it has been held in North Little Rock.

Crimmins is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. He is a veteran of several combat operations. They include service in Southwest Asia, the Balkans and Iraq. His staff assignments have included the Pentagon and White House.

He has been the 189th Airlift Wing commander since May 2017. Next month, he will be Arkansas' Air Component Commander.

If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the Arkansas Arts Center at Ninth and Commerce streets at MacArthur Park in downtown Little Rock.

Other events across the state include:

SUNDAY

• Fort Smith, 2 p.m., Fort Smith National Cemetery, 522 Garland Ave. and South Sixth Street., Fort Smith. Keynote speaker: Maj. Gen. Mark H. Berry, adjutant general, Arkansas National Guard.

MONDAY

• Fayetteville, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville National Cemetery, 700 Government Ave., Fayetteville. Keynote speaker: Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks Medical Center Director Kelvin L. Parks.

• Hamburg, 11 a.m., Ashley County Courthouse, 205 E. Jefferson St., Hamburg.

• Hope, 9:30 a.m., Hempstead County Courthouse, 400 S. Washington St., Hope.

• Monticello, 10 a.m., Drew County Courthouse, 210 S. Main St., Monticello.

• White Hall, 10 a.m., White Hall Museum, 9000 Dollarway Road, White Hall.

Metro on 05/24/2019