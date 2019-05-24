GOLF

Finau out front

Tony Finau shot a 6-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over local favorite Jordan Spieth and Roger Sloan in the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge at Fort Worth on Thursday. Defending champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 74 as all five of the top 10s playing Hogan's Alley at Colonial Country Club finished over par. Finau hasn't finished better than 60th in three tournaments since tying for fifth at the Masters. He had five birdies over seven holes and avoided a second bogey with a chip-in at the par-3 16th. Spieth is trying to end a victory drought that's approaching two years for the three-time major winner. The 2016 Colonial champion kick-started his round by chipping in for birdie on the par-3 13th, his fourth hole. Spieth had seven birdies in a 10-hole span that included a double bogey. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) is 2 over after a 72. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) had a 7-over 77.

Three share lead

Bronte Law chipped in for eagle on the par-5 third hole and shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday for a share of the lead in the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship at Williamsburg, Va., with Anna Nordqvist and Jennifer Song. Law added a birdie on the par-4 seventh -- the Englishwoman's 16th hole in a bogey-free round at windy Kingsmill Resort. Song birdied all three par 5s in her bogey-free round. Nordqvist rallied after bogeying No. 3. The Swede birdied Nos. 7, 9 and 10 and 13-16. Canadian Brooke Henderson was a stroke back with Katherine Perry, Jacqui Concolino, Gemma Dryburgh and Jasmine Suwannapura. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 68 and is tied for 10th place. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is 2 under after a 69.

Parel ahead by one

Scott Parel took advantage of ideal scoring conditions Thursday morning to shoot a 4-under 66 and take the first-round lead in the weather-delayed Senior PGA Championship at Pittsford, N.Y. Parel closed with birdies on the par-4 17th and 18th. Retief Goosen, Marco Dawson and Ken Tanigawa were a stroke back. The round was completed just before 9 p.m. local time, about a half-hour after the sun set, and 14 hours after the first group teed off. The long day was the result of late-morning thunderstorms that caused a delay of 2 hours, 15 minutes. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot an even-par 70 and is tied for 16th place. Clark Dennis (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 7-over 77, Glen Day (Little Rock) had an 8-over 78 and John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) had a 9-over 79.

McCumber by 2

Tyler McCumber shot a 7-under 65 to take the lead by two strokes Thursday in the opening round of the Web.com Tour's Evans Scholars Invitational at Glenview, Ill. Rob Oppenheim, Vince India and Marcelo Rozo are tied for second place. Sebastian Cappelen (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 70 and is tied for 20th place. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks), Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) and Matt Atkins (Henderson State) are all 1 under after shooting 71. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had an even-par 72. Patrick Sullivan (Maumelle, UALR) shot a 2-over 74 and Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) is 3 over after a 75.

TENNIS

Zverev advances

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the Geneva Open semifinals by beating Hugo Dellien 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday. The fifth-ranked Zverev saved a set point when trailing 5-3 against the 92nd-ranked Bolivian in the first. He then got the key service break to take a 3-1 lead in the decider. Zverev next faces Federico Delbonis or Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who could not complete their quarterfinal in fading light. Delbonis led 7-6 (5), 2-3. Fifth-seeded Radu Albot beat Bosnian qualifier Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 7-5. The 45th-ranked Moldovan next faces Nicolas Jarry of Chile, who won 6-1, 7-5 against Japan's Taro Daniel.

Sabalenka moves up

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated former champion Monica Puig 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg clay-court tournament on Thursday in Strasbourg, France. The 11th-ranked Sabalenka hit 30 winners to earn her first semifinal spot since February in St. Petersburg. She will next face teenager Dayana Yastremska, who eased past Fiona Ferro 6-1, 6-3. The other semifinal will be an all-French matchup between fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia and Chloe Paquet.

FOOTBALL

Redmond suspended

The NFL has suspended Cincinnati Bengals guard Alex Redmond for the first four games of the 2019 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Redmond is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games before sitting out the first month of the regular-season schedule. Redmond started 15 games last season, his second in the NFL, at right guard. He played in five games, with no starts, the previous year. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016, Redmond failed to make the Cincinnati roster. He was re-signed in 2017.

HOCKEY

U.S., Sweden out

The United States and defending champion Sweden dropped out of the world hockey championship semifinals on Thursday, while Damon Severson and Mark Stone helped Canada beat Switzerland 3-2 in overtime. In Bratislava, Nikita Gusev and Mikhail Sergachyov each had a goal and two assists in Russia's 4-3 victory over the United States. Kirill Kaprizov and Mikhail Grigorenko also scored. Brady Skjei, Noah Hanifin and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Americans. In Canada's game, Severson tied it with 0.4 seconds left on a goal confirmed by video review. Stone ended it at 5:07 of the 3-on-3 overtime. Stone also scored in regulation. Nico Hischier and Sven Andrighetto scored for Switzerland. Finland beat Sweden 5-4 in overtime in Kosice. In the semifinals Saturday, Canada will face the Czech Republic, and Russia will play Finland.

MISCELLANEOUS

Bjork new A&M AD

Ross Bjork has been hired as Texas A&M's athletic director. Bjork, the athletic director at Mississippi, will take over for Scott Woodward, who left for the same job at LSU last month. Bjork won't start at Texas A&M until July 8 and R.C. Slocum will remain the interim athletic director until then before transitioning back to special assistant to the president of the university. Bjork has been the AD at Mississippi since 2012. He helped the department increase its revenue from $57 million to $117 million. Before taking over at Mississippi, Bjork was the athletic director at Western Kentucky from 2010-12. From 2005-10 he was the senior associate athletic director for external relations at UCLA.

Photo by Star-Telegram

Tony Finau

Sports on 05/24/2019