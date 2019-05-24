Southern Baptists note another drop Prisoner acquitted of counts in '17 riot numbers decline Inmate acquitted in prison riot case

WILMINGTON, Del. -- An inmate accused of leading a riot at Delaware's maximum-security prison during which a guard was killed and other staff members taken hostage was acquitted of all charges Thursday and soon will be freed.

A jury deliberated for about nine hours over two days before acquitting Roman Shankaras, 32, of murder, assault, kidnapping, riot and conspiracy.

Shankaras recently completed a seven-year sentence for unrelated riot and robbery charges but has remained in pretrial custody on $2.8 million cash bail.

Shankaras is one of 18 inmates indicted after the February 2017 riot, 16 of whom were charged with murder in guard Steven Floyd's death. Two other guards were released by inmates after being beaten and tormented. A female counselor was held for nearly 20 hours before tactical teams burst in and rescued her.

Two previous trials against seven other inmates resulted in only one murder conviction. The verdict against Dwayne Staats, already serving a life sentence for murder, came after he boasted of planning the riot, knowing it could become violent. Another inmate, Kelly Gibbs, killed himself in November, days after pleading guilty to rioting, kidnapping, and conspiracy.

One of Staats' co-defendants in the first trial, Jarreau Ayers, was acquitted of murder but convicted along with Staats of assault, kidnapping, conspiracy and riot. The jury acquitted a third co-defendant, Deric Forney. The second trial ended in February with no convictions for any of the four defendants. Prosecutors subsequently dismissed cases against six of the remaining inmates, opting to move forward only against Shankaras and two others.

With little physical evidence, and no surveillance camera footage, prosecutors have relied heavily on testimony from other inmates, whose credibility was attacked by defense attorneys.

Shankaras' attorney, Patrick Collins, also argued that Staats, Ayers and former Baltimore gang leader Royal Downs, who is serving a life sentence for murder, were the true leaders of the revolt.

Prosecutors declined to comment on the verdict Thursday.

