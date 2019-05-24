BASEBALL

HU’s Yakel gets All-Central Region honors

Harding University junior Ryder Yakel was an All-Central Region honorable mention selection by the National College Baseball Writers’ Association on Thursday.

Yakel was 7-2 with 58 strikeouts and had 6 saves and a 1.48 ERA in 54 2/3 innings to help lead Harding to the Great American Conference Tournament championship.

MEN’S GOLF

ATU loses to West Florida

Arkansas Tech University fell to No. 3 West Florida 5-0 in the NCAA Division II national quarterfinals at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, W. Va.

All Wonder Boys started on No. 10. Francois Jacobs led by two strokes halfway through and maintained a one-stroke lead until the last three holes when West Florida’s Carlos Marrero notched a birdie on the seventh hole and went even on the eighth and ninth holes to win the match by three strokes.

ATU’s Andre Jacobs held off West Florida’s Juan de Giacomi for half of their match, leading by two strokes through Nos. 15-17. Giacomi evened the score on the front half of the green and went on to defeat Jacobs by three strokes.

ATU’s Shawn Tsai fought a close battle with UWF’s Harry Butler, as the two were tied on Nos. 15-18 and 1-2. Tsai then jumped ahead on No. 3 to hold a one-stroke lead for two holes, until Butler evened the score again. Butler’s birdie on the eighth sealed the victory for UWF as Butler went on to win by two strokes.

UWF’s Christian Bosso led through all 18 holes, defeating ATU’s Kellen Gray by eight strokes. Austin Gean fell behind West Florida’s Christian Bosso on No. 2 and was eventually defeated by two strokes.

ASU, UALR golfers honored by Sun Belt

Arkansas State University’s Luka Naglic was named freshman of the year, and the Red Wolves had two first-team selections, a second-team selection and one third-team pick as the Sun Belt Conference announced its All-Conference teams Thursday.

Zan Luka Stirn and Julien Sale were named to the first team, Naglic to the second team and Joel Wendin to the third team.

Two University of Arkansas at Little Rock golfers also were named to All-Sun Belt Conference teams. Senior Justin Warren was a first-team selection while sophomore Aaron Ramos earned second-team honors.

WOMEN’S GOLF

UA’s Benton recognized

University of Arkansas senior Kaylee Benton was among those on the Women’s Golf Coaches Association’s All-American second team as selections were announced by the organization Thursday.

A two-time All-America Scholar at Arkansas, Benton has represented the Razorbacks women’s team since August 2016, helping it rank in the top five nationally each year. In her senior year, she had a single-season scoring average of 72.15 and finished runner-up in the SEC Championship. She posted 10 rounds of par or better and recorded a team-best three top-five finishes. She has earned a World Amateur Golf Ranking of 88th.

FOOTBALL

ASU introduces all-you-can-eat ticket plan

Arkansas State University has unveiled an all-you-can-eat ticket option and upgrade for existing and new season ticket holders. The season package is $125 for all-you-can-eat concession items at all six home games with seats in section SS or TT. Fans with current season tickets can upgrade their current season ticket location to include all-you-can-eat concession items for

$100.

The all-you-can-eat concession items will vary on a game-

by-game basis.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU’s Carr, Shell qualify for NCAA finals

Arkansas State University senior pole vaulter Michael Carr and sophomore long jumper Carter Shell qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships based on their performances Thursday at the NCAA West Region Preliminaries at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif.

Shell qualified in the long jump after a jump of 24-93/4 on his final attempt.

Competing in the pole vault, Carr cleared the bar with a leap of 17-7 on his second attempt.

Grace Flowers and Babette Vandeput (discus), Ke’Von Holder and Amari James (110-meter hurdles), Caitland Smith (200-meter dash) and Bennett Pascoe (3,000-meter steeplechase) will compete for the Red Wolves today.

SOCCER

Little Rock Rangers surge to victory

The Little Rock Rangers bounced back from a scoreless deficit at halftime to score four second-half goals to defeat Club Atletico St. Louis 4-1 in a Heartland Conference match Thursday at United Sports Legacy Training Center in Eureka, Mo.

Ulises Caba Cordova scored in the 48th minute to tie the score at 1-1 before the Rangers went on an offensive blitz.

Donald Benamna gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute, and Trevor Reed and Sabelo Hlongwane added goals for the Rangers.

The Rangers will compete in Downriver Derby against Ozark FC at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Springdale Har-Ber High School.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services