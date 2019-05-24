Storms fling cars, flatten homes

Jessica Rodgers and neighbor Ray Arellana carry a stroller with Rodgers’ sister Sophia Rodgers over downed power lines as they head to Rodgers’ mother’s apartment to check on damage Thursday, after a tornado tore though Jefferson City, Mo. late Wednesday.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- An outbreak of storms spawned tornadoes that razed homes, flattened trees, tossed cars across a dealership lot and injured several people in Missouri's capital city and killed at least three others elsewhere in the state.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a large and destructive twister moved over Jefferson City shortly before midnight Wednesday.

The tornado cut a path about 3 miles long and a mile wide from the south end of Jefferson City north toward the Missouri River, said police Lt. David Williams. Emergency workers reported about two dozen injuries, Williams said, and around 100 people were in shelters. Hospitals reported treating injuries such as cuts and bruises.

There were no immediate reports of any deaths or missing people in the capital city of about 40,000, but door-to-door checks were being done Thursday.

Kevin Riley operates a car dealership where he sells Chevys and Toyotas. He figured that 98% of the approximately 750 vehicles on the lot were damaged.

Weather forecasters had been tracking the storm before it arrived in the capital city, and sirens first sounded in Jefferson City at 11:10 p.m. -- about 30 minutes before the first property damage. Gov. Mike Parson credited the warning system in central Missouri for saving lives.

The three deaths happened more than 150 miles away near Golden City in Missouri's southwestern corner.

Kenneth Harris, 86, and his 83-year-old wife, Opal, were found dead about 200 yards from their home, and Betty Berg, 56, was killed and her husband, Mark, seriously injured when their mobile home was destroyed, authorities said.

The National Weather Service said preliminary information indicates the tornado at Jefferson City was an EF3, which typically carry winds up to 160 mph. Meteorologist Cory Rothstein said it's possible that tornado had a 50-mile path and could have been on the ground for 80 minutes. Teams were surveying the path Thursday and trying to determine whether one or multiple tornadoes had touched down.

The severe weather moved in from Oklahoma, where rescuers struggled to pull people from high water. This week has seen several days of twisters and torrential rains in the Southern Plains and Midwest.

Another natural disaster could be imminent in Jefferson City. Most of the city, including the tornado-ravaged section, sits on a bluff overlooking the south side of the Missouri River. But the swollen river is projected to top a levee on the north side by today, potentially flooding the city's airport, which already has been evacuated.

A tornado also skipped through the town of Eldon, population 4,900, about 30 miles outside Jefferson City, where it damaged the business district and "tore up several neighborhoods," Miller County Emergency Management Director Mike Rayhart said.

But Mayor Larry Henderson said people in Eldon were counting their blessings: Despite all the damage, just one man was hurt, when the wind flipped his truck. Henderson did not have any details about the man's injuries. Earlier reports suggested several people in Eldon were hurt.

A twister also caused damage and several injuries in the town of Carl Junction, not far from Joplin, on the eighth anniversary of the catastrophic tornado that killed 161 people in that city. Police Chief Delmar Haase said nearly three dozen homes had significant damage and several people suffered minor injuries.

The severe weather was expected to push eastward, with forecasters saying parts of the Ohio Valley and the mid-Atlantic -- including Baltimore and Pittsburgh -- could see tornadoes, large hail and strong winds.

Storms and torrential rains have ravaged the Midwest, from Texas through Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, in the past few days.

Two barges carrying a total of about 3,800 pounds of fertilizer broke loose Thursday and floated down the swollen Arkansas River in Oklahoma, spreading alarm downstream as they hit a dam and sank.

The barges had been floating out of control, on and off again, since Wednesday night near Webbers Falls, Okla., which was under a mandatory evacuation order over flooding concerns. Aerial footage from the Oklahoma City television station KFOR showed the moment of impact shortly before noon Thursday. The Army Corps of Engineers was checking the dam for damage.

Near Tulsa, about a dozen homes were evacuated as the Arkansas River continued to swell. The potential for further flooding also prompted the HolleyFrontier Tulsa Refinery to temporarily shut down.

Officials in Tulsa said additional residents may be asked to evacuate as the Army Corps of Engineers increases the flow rate at a dam northwest of the city to help drain a watershed flooded by severe storms.

People pick up inside a storm-ravaged building Thursday in Jefferson City, Mo., after a large tornado tore a 3-mile long, mile-wide path across the city late Wednesday. About two dozen people were injured, while three people were killed elsewhere in Missouri by the storm system. Accompanying heavy rain is causing widespread flooding in several states, including Arkansas, where the Arkansas River is expected to cause “catastrophic flooding” in some areas.

