Bridge, roadway repairs to close I-540, I-40 lanes

Work on bridges and roadway surfaces on both Interstate 40 and Interstate 540 in Van Buren and Fort Smith will require overnight lane closings, some of which will extend through the middle of next year, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The work begins late Tuesday -- at 11:59 p.m. -- when the inside northbound lane of I-540 between U.S. 71 and Airport Drive will be closed. The lane will remain closed until the work is complete, an estimated six weeks, weather permitting, the department said.

The inside southbound lane of I-540 between Rogers Avenue and U.S. 71 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Wednesday, also weather permitting.

And alternating lanes of I-40 west from the Oklahoma border for 22 miles will be closed for two miles at a time in each direction while crews replace asphalt during the same hours, also beginning Wednesday. The work will last until mid-2020.

Traffic will be controlled with signs, barricades and traffic barrels, the department said.

The work is part of a $53.2 million project by APAC-Central Inc. of Fayetteville to repair selected sections of both interstates in Crawford and Sebastian counties.

Metro on 05/25/2019