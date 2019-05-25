Contractor agrees to repair state park's pool for $487,210

Baldwin & Shell Construction Co. has been awarded the contract to repair the swimming pool at Withrow Springs State Park in Madison County for $487,210.

Initially, the company's bid was $545,000. A state engineer had estimated the repair would cost $211,688.

Jordan Thomas, chief planner for the state parks department, said Thursday that the department was able to negotiate a lower price from Baldwin & Shell, which was the only company to bid on the project.

Thomas said the contract duration is 75 days.

Normally, the swimming pool opens on Memorial Day weekend, but that won't happen this year.

The pool, which is 5 miles north of Huntsville, was closed last summer for the first time in 50 years.

It's the only public swimming pool in Madison County, and for half a century it was the summer hangout for children from Huntsville and surrounding communities.

Last year, the parks division announced that the pool would remain closed throughout the summer because of safety concerns.

"An engineering investigation into the pool's supporting walls found the potential for a catastrophic failure to be so severe that even park staff cannot enter the area," a news release said. "The very real risk of bodily harm had to be top priority when arriving at the conclusion to keep visitors out of this part of the park for now."

Thomas said the work will include replacing most of the concrete blocks in two walls that support the pool deck and mechanical room. Another wall and a section of the cracking pool deck also will be replaced.

Earl Minton, superintendent at the Withrow Springs park, said the pool was built in 1967 and 1968. He said it was renovated in 1997 and 1998.

Withrow Springs is one of eight state parks that have swimming pools. The others are Crater of Diamonds at Murfreesboro, Devil's Den near West Fork, Lake Chicot in Lake Village, Lake Fort Smith near Mountainburg, Mount Nebo at Dardanelle, Ozark Folk Center State Park at Mountain View and Petit Jean near Morrilton.

State Desk on 05/25/2019