• William Hollingsed, police chief of Waynesville, N.C., and Haywood County Sheriff Greg Christopher presented the family of Riley Howell, the 21-year-old ROTC cadet at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte who was killed when he tackled a gunman who opened fire inside a classroom, with a posthumous Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

• Michael Kwan, a long-time judge in Taylorsville, Utah, was suspended without pay for six months for comments he made online and in court criticizing President Donald Trump, including a post bashing his "inability to govern and political incompetence."

• Janet Mills, the governor of Maine, has signed into law legislation ending religious and philosophical exemptions for state-required vaccinations for students at public and private schools and universities, including nursery schools, as well as for health care facility employees.

• Mark Duda, 56, of Pomona, Calif., faces burglary charges after a victim recognized him as the man living in a treehouse built nearby that was outfitted with "a fire pit, barbecue, and lighting" and had a sweeping view of the community, police said.

• Daniel Shannon, 66, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., accused of burying his mother in his backyard to continue receiving her Social Security and Veterans Affairs benefits, was arrested for fraud and improper disposal of a body, sheriff's deputies said.

• Robert Markus of Brighton, Mich., who pleaded guilty to bank robbery and armed robbery, was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for a crime that netted him $106, prosecutors said.

• John Martin Hill, 34, accused of taking $80,000 from a Georgia woman who said they met on a dating website, was arrested in Franklin, Tenn., and is accused of committing similar crimes in four other states, police said.

• Larry Spiaggi, president of the Virginia Funeral Directors Association, called the practice "abhorrent" after a healthy Shih Tzu mix named Emma was euthanized and cremated so it could be buried with its owner.

• Jose Simms, 29, who pledged to surrender on a failure-to-appear warrant if his wanted poster got 15,000 likes on the Torrington, Conn., Police Department's Facebook page, got the likes but failed to honor the agreement with police, who are now drawing criticism for the deal.

