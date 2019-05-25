LR man gets 5-year term for '18 Maumelle gunfire

A 19-year-old Little Rock man has been sentenced to five years in prison for participating in a drive-by shooting last year in Maumelle.

No one was injured in the July 7 gunfire at the Woodbend Apartments, 501 Valencia Drive, and Maumelle police arrested Joshua Johnson shortly after the shooting when witnesses identified him as the driver of the car where the shots originated. Two apartments were struck by bullets.

Sentencing papers filed Thursday by deputy prosecutor Jennings Morgan show Johnson pleaded no contest to theft by receiving, two counts of committing a terroristic act and three counts of aggravated assault in exchange for the prison sentence, to be followed by a five-year suspended sentence.

Three girls at the apartments -- Beauty Parker, Frabrasia Enoch and Jamia Wilson -- identified the black Impala Johnson was in. Enoch told police he was her ex-boyfriend.

Police said the gunfire started after the intended victims -- Diago Fayne Jr., Kenan Clay and Jordan Brooks -- had been chatting with the girls.

Police arrested Johnson after tracking him to his home at 5 Fairmont Drive, where investigators also found his Impala and the gun, a stolen pistol, on the back-seat floorboard.

Eshawn Tucker, who said he was in the car when the shooting started, told police that Johnson had been the driver, while a second teen, Yamahan Toney of Little Rock, fired the shots.

Toney, 16, was arrested the following day. He was charged as an adult, but his case was subsequently transferred to juvenile court.

Johnson's plea agreement, negotiated by defense attorney Lou Marczuk, includes a concurrent five-year prison term for theft by receiving and felony fleeing. Those charges stem from Johnson's April 2018 arrest by North Little Rock police after he led officers on a car chase in a stolen vehicle.

Metro on 05/25/2019