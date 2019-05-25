Jake Patterson heads into court Friday in Barron, Wis., to hear his sentence in the slayings of James and Denise Closs and the abduction of Jayme Closs.

Man gets life in 2 killings, abduction

BARRON, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents in a case that mystified authorities for months until the girl made a daring escape from the remote cabin where she was held for 88 days.

Jake Patterson, 21, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He admitted to abducting Jayme in October after killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, at the family's home near Barron, about 90 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Jayme escaped in January from Patterson's cabin near the small and isolated town of Gordon, some 60 miles from her home.

In a statement read in court, Jayme, who did not attend the sentencing hearing, said Patterson "thought that he could own me, but he's wrong. I was smarter." She said she wanted to see Patterson "locked up forever."

Jayme escaped Jan. 10 while Patterson was away and flagged down a woman who was walking a dog. Patterson was arrested minutes later.

Patterson was sentenced to life in prison without possibility for release on each homicide count and 25 years in prison on the kidnapping count. Those were the maximum sentences the judge could impose. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.

Prosecutors in the county where Jayme was held decided not to bring charges related to anything that might have happened in the cabin, a move that was widely seen as aiming to spare Jayme further pain and keep details private.

Sailor guilty of stealing classified info

SAN DIEGO -- A U.S. sailor pleaded guilty to two counts of espionage and was sentenced to three years after admitting he took classified information about the Navy's nuclear-powered warships which he planned to give to a journalist and then defect to Russia, officials said Friday.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen Kellogg III wished to publish an expose on waste within the military and admitted he wanted to share the information with Russians, said Jeff Houston of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in an email.

Kellogg, who joined the Navy in 2014, was a nuclear electrician's mate with access to classified information relating to the capabilities, operations and maintenance of the Navy's nuclear propulsion systems.

According to Navy court documents, Kellogg, 26, was in contact with Sevmash, Russia's largest shipbuilding enterprise and only nuclear submarine producer. He admitted knowing that releasing the information could degrade the ability of nuclear-powered warships, and therefore cause injury to the United States.

5 ex-priests face sex-abuse charges

DETROIT -- Michigan prosecutors announced Friday that five former Catholic priests are facing sexual abuse charges as part of the state attorney general's ongoing investigation into clergy abuse going back decades.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said the priests served in dioceses in Detroit, Lansing and Kalamazoo, and that they've been charged with various counts of criminal sexual conduct. Four of them were arrested this week in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, and the fifth awaits extradition from India.

Those charged were Timothy Crowley, 69, of Tempe, Ariz.; Neil Kalina, 63, of Littlerock, Calif.; Vincent DeLorenzo, 80, of Lantana, Fla.; Patrick Casey, 55, of Bellaire, Mich.; and Jacob Vellian, 84, of Kerala, India. A sixth priest faces an administrative complaint and has had his counseling license suspended by the state, officials said.

Nearly all of the charges, which involve victims who were as young as 5 years old when they were abused, came from roughly 450 calls to a tip line and were corroborated by files seized from dioceses last fall and interviews with multiple victims, Nessel said.

Lansing Bishop Earl Boyea issued a statement welcoming the actions of prosecutors, saying this way "the truth can come out and justice may be served."

Nashville mayor threatens scooter ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The mayor of Nashville is threatening to ban electric scooters unless the companies that own them immediately address problems.

The Tennessean reported that Mayor David Briley threatened the ban in a Thursday letter to scooter companies. It comes a week after 26-year-old Brady Gaulke was killed when a car struck him while he was riding a scooter downtown.

The Nashville Fire Department said it responded to 43 emergency calls in April related to scooter injuries.

Bird, Lyft and Lime are three of the major scooter providers. They responded to Briley's letter saying they look forward to working with the city to reach a solution. In early May, Little Rock extended a six-month pilot contract with Lime for 120 days after the city threatened to end its relationship with the company over safety issues.

Other problems identified by Nashville officials include riders who do not obey the rules of the road, ride scooters on crowded sidewalks and leave them parked in the middle of sidewalks.

