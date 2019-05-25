• Celebrity chef Mario Batali, whose career crumbled amid several sexual misconduct accusations, pleaded innocent Friday to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. Batali, 58, wearing his signature red ponytail and a blazer, did not speak during the brief hearing but nodded as the judge ordered him to stay away from the woman. Batali, charged with indecent assault and battery, was released on his own recognizance. It's the first criminal charge levied against Batali following sexual harassment and assault allegations that first surfaced in 2017. The woman says Batali noticed her taking a photo of him at the restaurant and invited her to take a selfie with him. She says Batali then groped and kissed her repeatedly without her consent. The woman filed a civil lawsuit against Batali in August, seeking unspecified damages for "severe emotional distress." Batali did not comment as he walked through a slew of reporters to leave the courthouse in Boston on Friday. His attorney said earlier this week that the charge is "without merit." The woman's attorneys applauded the Suffolk District Attorney's office for bringing the case. "Mr. Batali must be held accountable criminally and civilly for his despicable acts," lawyers Eric Baum and Matthew Fogelman said in an email to media. Batali became a household name through appearances on Food Network shows such as Iron Chef America. His food empire included such high-end eateries as Babbo in Del Posto in New York as well as restaurants in Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Singapore. He stepped down from operations of his restaurants and was kicked off the ABC show The Chew in 2017 after four women accused him of inappropriate touching.

• Adam Levine is leaving NBC's The Voice after 16 seasons. Carson Daly made the announcement Friday morning on the Today show. Daly said Gwen Stefani will return for season 17 in Levine's chair. She last served as a coach on The Voice during its 12th season. The Maroon 5 frontman wrote a lengthy Instagram post Friday, saying the Emmy-winning show "went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever." Levine, 40, was part of the original lineup of The Voice along with Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton and CeeLo Green when it launched in 2011, completing two seasons over the course of a year. Aguilera and Green have taken breaks from the show, allowing stars like Pharrell Williams, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to sit in their chairs. Shelton has never left the show. It was unclear if Levine was leaving the show for good. Representatives for the singer and NBC didn't immediately reply to emails seeking comment from The Associated Press.

In this Feb. 3, 2019 file photo, Adam Levine, of Maroon 5, performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots in Atlanta. Levine is leaving NBC's "The Voice" after 16 seasons. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

